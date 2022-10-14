NEW ALBANY — Support.
That’s what was hanging in the air on Thursday night at Mansion 1886 in New Albany for the 10th annual The Power of Pink.
“I had a good time, it’s going, seeing (everyone,)” said Donna Traylor-Turner. “I met some of the people who were on the paper with me; it was really, really nice to meet them.”
Traylor-Turner is a Jeffersonville resident who’s battling metaplastic carcinoma triple negative breast cancer, but she’s not fighting alone.
She and her husband, Mark Turner, were donning hot pink at the News and Tribune and The City of New Albany’s annual fundraiser for the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center.
The center is on the Clark Memorial Health campus in Jeffersonville and has been a beacon of hope for many during their cancer treatment.
“Pat Harrison (center), I feel like their doors are open for people whenever they need them,” Turner said. “They’re there to help you and this is living proof.”
Over the past nine years The Power of Pink has raised more than $366,000 to support those fighting cancer. Last night attendees at the event were able to bring in even more money for the cause.
Seeing so many people supporting survivors and people fighting the illness was touching for the couple.
“You can’t put some things in words,” Turner said.
It hasn’t been an easy road for the couple but seeing support for the resource center has been rewarding.
“I’m glad to see it, I’m glad to see people getting turned around and getting on the right track, but it’s kind of tough sometimes,” Turner said. “I wish I didn’t have to be here. I wish she didn’t have to be in that situation. But I’m glad there’s a program to help what we’ve been through and to continue on to help people.”
More than a dozen breast cancer survivors attended the event. They stood to be honored when host Trey Morris, the 2019 International Auctioneer Champion and Benefit Auction Specialist, asked for survivors to be recognized.
Yvonne “Shawnte” Grace was the evening’s survivor honoree. She also received care at the Pat Harrison Resource Center and her journey was documented during a portion of the event.
“I was able to get through my cancer treatment by keeping my schedule as normal as possible,” she told The Power of Pink gathering. “I did not want to be identified as ‘the girl with cancer.’ But rather as ‘the girl that is going to beat cancer.’”
The center offers a number of free services for those going through the illness.
It offers classes and seminars on cancer-related topics, clinical trial searches, a lending library and private education with oncology-certified nurses.
Along with that, people can partake in art, music and pet therapies.
There are also free wigs, mastectomy bras and turbans available.
This year’s power of Pink Ambassadors raised more than $50,000 for the cause and the full amount of how much The Power of Pink raised will be determined next year.
The program started in 2013 and for the first two years donations went to the American Cancer Society.
News and Tribune publisher Bill Hanson said he started the event because he wanted to do more than just print a special newspaper edition for breast cancer awareness.
“I was passionate about doing more because I lost both of my parents to cancer, so it’s personal to me,” Hanson said. “I get to honor the memory of my mom and dad each year by raising funds to help people from our area who are fighting cancer.”
The 2022 The Power of Pink Ambassadors are Brandy Corby, Pat Daily, Uric Dufrene, Mark Eddy, Travis Haire, Pamela Hall, Dana Huber, Pat Harrison, Elaine Murphy, Rachel Smallwood, Scott Stewart and Bryan Wickens.
Huber’s Orchard and Winery offered a special bourbon for the event, including pink-dipped tasting glasses. Guests could also participate in a silent auction and enjoy a meal from Orange Clover.
For the Turner family, the event was a time to remember what’s important, too. They said other people who are dealing with any type of breast cancer can turn to faith, family and friends for support.
“I’ve been there done that, she’s been there done that,” Turner said. “And if anybody needs to talk I’d be willing to listen to you. Everyone has got a different road to travel. At the beginning of this we made a thing, me and her did, the way this worked was God provided the people to take care of her.”
