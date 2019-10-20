JEFFERSONVILLE — For breast cancer survivor Rose Laird, Power of Pink is much more than just a gala.
As she went through her cancer treatment, she received plenty of support from the Pat Harrison Resource Center, the Jeffersonville cancer center supported by the event's fundraising. And as a guest at the gala, she has appreciated the camaraderie of meeting fellow cancer survivors.
"I hate that we're meeting because we've had breast cancer, but they've all been amazing," Laird said. "Everyone has a story — we're all alike, but everyone has a different story, and we just click, and there's just a big bond."
Breast cancer survivors and fighters were the focus at the seventh-annual Power of Pink gala, which took place Friday at The Refinery in Jeffersonville. The event is a fundraiser sponsored by the News and Tribune, and attendees enjoyed dinner, cocktails, live music and live/silent auctions as they raised money for to support cancer care.
The gala raise funds for the Norton Cancer Institute's Pat Harrison Resource Center, located at 1206 Spring St. in Jeffersonville. The center offers a variety of free support services for patients dealing with all types of cancer, including music/art therapy, support groups, Tai chi, a lending library, nurse navigation services, financial counseling, breast prosthetics, and wigs, hats and turbans.
The fundraising totals weren't available as of Friday evening, but organizers hoped to raise about $50,000 according to Bill Hanson, publisher at the News and Tribune. Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill & Margarita Bar has been a new partner this year, and through fundraising at its Southern Indiana restaurants, it raised $10,000 for the Power of Pink.
He was inspired to see so many community members supporting those with cancer, whether they donated while dining at a restaurant or they attended the gala.
"What I hope it means is that there are families in our area who will have a little bit easier time of dealing with cancer," he said. "If we can take away some of the stress or the burden they're dealing with, then we're accomplished what we're trying to do."
Hanson said he is impressed with the venue — Power of Pink previously took place at the same location in a venue called Kye's, but it is now under new owners as The Refinery, and the venue space has been renovated and transformed. It was "icing on the cake" to see people smiling and connecting with old friends, he said.
"This is the culmination of a year of work — we start the week after the previous event and just spend a lot of time brainstorming and doing our thing to pull it all together," he said. "For me, to see it all come together like this is just so rewarding, and to see survivors from previous years returning and to know that they're doing well — that's always exciting for me."
The gala is a way for Hanson to honor his parents, who both died from cancer, he said.
"It's a way for me to honor their memory, and I take that really seriously," he said.
Laird, who was a featured survivor at last year's Power of Pink gala, was excited to attend her second gala. She is now cancer-free — it's been almost a year since the 69-year-old Louisville resident finished radiation, and she finished chemotherapy early this year.
She has received prosthetics from the Pat Harrison Resource Center, and she has participated in its essential oils classes and "Brunch and Paint for Cancer Survivors" events. She also appreciates the garden at the center.
"It's so tranquil — you just sit out there, and you just breathe, and it's so peaceful," Laird said.
Clarksville resident Brittany Duran was one of the featured breast cancer fighters at Friday's gala. It was her first time at Power of Pink, and until she was asked to share her story, she didn't know much about it, she said.
"It means a lot that there's a lot of support in the community," she said. "I stay busy with my family, so I don't necessarily get as involved as I should with different organizations and stuff... It's nice that they give back to the local community and help the local cancer patients, and just that it's there and available."
Julie Kruer, development coordinator for the Norton Healthcare Foundation, said she was thrilled with the turnout and fundraising at Friday's gala,
"It seems like everybody's had a really great time and had a lot of fund, and just showed lots of support," she said. "People were so generous and donated more than we expected. It's been wonderful."
