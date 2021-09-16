SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala is nearing a return to Southern Indiana with the help of a multitude of businesses in Clark and Floyd counties.
The annual in-person event returns to The Refinery in Jeffersonville on Oct. 15. There are many ways to make a meaningful contribution to those fighting breast cancer in Southern Indiana without attending the annual gala.
Tumbleweed is once again partnering with Power of Pink with Queso for a Cause. Purchase a Power of Pink butterfly that will be displayed at a Southern Indiana location and receive a coupon for a free chili con queso at your next visit. Proceeds will be donated directly to the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with Power of Pink this year," Ashley Wheat, Marketing Manager at Tumbleweed Restaurants, said. "Our Southern Indiana community supported our restaurants and carried us through the pandemic. We are honored that we can return the favor and help people in our community by raising funds for the Pat Harrison Resource Center. Now more than ever we have to come together as a community and extend our resources to help each other out."
Tumbleweed has two locations in New Albany (State Street, Charlestown Road), one in Floyds Knobs (Highlander Point) and one in Salem. The Jeffersonville location is currently closed due to fire damage.
In addition to Queso for a Cause, Oct. 6 is Give Back Day. Fifteen percent of proceeds for all meals Oct. 6 at Southern Indiana locations will be donated to Power of Pink when presenting an electronic or printed form of the flyer, which will appear in the print and e-editions of the News and Tribune in the next two weeks.
The Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center opened in February of 2016 and has provided more than 10,000 patient interactions since. The center offers a variety of free support services such as music therapy, art therapy, clinical trial searches, wigs, prosthesis, turbans, nutritional counseling, a lending library and educational classes.
The News and Tribune and the Norton Healthcare Foundation, with help from annual sponsors, have raised $233,429 for the Resource Center since 2015. In 2019, the Tumbleweed event raised $10,0000 for the cause.
"We are so grateful for Tumbleweed’s ongoing support of the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center in Jeffersonville through the Power of Pink," said Julie Kruer, Development and Marketing Coordinator for the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
"When community members purchase a butterfly cut out while dining at Tumbleweed, those dollars go directly to providing free support services and resources for those facing cancer in our community through the Norton Healthcare Foundation. It all stays local and is truly helping your friends, your family and neighbors right here in Southern Indiana."
Purchase tickets to the Power of Pink Gala or access the Tumbleweed flyer at powerofpinksi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.