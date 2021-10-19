JEFFERSONVILLE — Power has been restored for the Duke Energy customers in Jeffersonville who experienced an outage Tuesday afternoon.
According to the utility company, the outage was caused by a squirrel obstructing a substation.
The outage lasted about 45 minutes.
••• ORIGINAL STORY •••
JEFFERSONVILLE — About 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Jeffersonville were without electricity as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Duke's website, the outages were primarily affecting downtown customers, ranging from the Spring Street area then spreading east toward Dutch Lane.
The estimated time for restoring power was about 6 p.m.
