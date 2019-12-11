JEFFERSONVILLE — There are students who were moved into foster care overnight, unable to take most of their belongings. For others, their parents cannot afford to provide them with warm clothing to fight the bitter cold.
That’s the reality for some students, according to Jessica Lacobee, English teacher at River Valley Middle School. She leads the Interact Club, a group of eighth-grade students given the power to effect change.
“Middle-schoolers do a really good job at hiding things like that,” said student Bryce Norton, Interact member. “You could be sitting at a table with one of those kids and not know it.”
The club, which Lacobee started three years ago, works to help fellow students as well as the community though various service events throughout the school year. Now, students are collecting warm clothing to give to their peers in need.
“If you’re cold in the morning, you get to school, you can’t focus on, like, learning. The only thing I will be able to focus on at least is how am I going to stay warm after I’m out of school,” said Lillian Long, eighth-grade Interact member. “So if we could provide something to help another person with their education and their well-being, that’s what Interact does.”
Lacobee said her goal is to teach students that giving back and helping others doesn’t have to be about money. Recently the group hosted a blood drive. On a day when school was out, Interact members were on campus for a full, eight-hour day, helping with the drive. One of the tasks included adopting a blood donor and sitting with them throughout the process, Lacobee said.
The middle-school students are too young to donate now, but Lacobee said she hopes the process helps debunk myths about donating in the future.
“It’s one of the few free things you can do that nobody else can buy. You can’t buy blood,” Lacobee said.
The first blood drive was deemed a success, getting nearly double the goal of 20 units. Lacobee said they will host a second drive in February.
Recently, club members were notified that some River Valley students were moved into foster care and needed beds. Students then asked around for people to donate the necessities.
“We were able to get mattresses. We were able to get bed frames. We were able to get sheets and comforters. We were able to get someone who had a truck to deliver them,” Lacobee said. “They realize that they don’t have to write a check. They can work together to get it.”
The club of 24 students bonds while giving back, Long said.
"It's a community," she said of the group. "It's fun serving others, but it's always good to have a group of friends you do stuff with. We're like a family."
Though there are other service groups around, Lacobee said this one differs in that they work to give back to the school, local community and globally, as well. The lessons learned through the club can't be found in any textbooks.
"We try to really teach kids that you don't have to be wealthy and you don't have to be an adult to provide service for other people," Lacobee said. "They're learning more than they even realize they're learning."
She said the warm clothing drive will continue throughout winter. Items not needed by students will be donated to other schools, youth shelters, churches or other groups that need them.
