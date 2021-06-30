Triathlon 2

Emily Kelly runs on the Ohio River Greenway in New Albany on June 20 in preparation for the triathlon. 

 Keith Russell|For the News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — Over 40 community kids are meeting once a week to practice their swimming, biking and running skills.

What are they training for? The New Albany Youth Triathlon hosted by the local Seventh-day Adventist church.

Children prepare to practice for a portion of the New Albany Youth Triathlon on June 20 on the Ohio River Greenway. 

New Albany businesses and clubs have sponsored children making it possible for triathletes to have free registration and get a free new bike to use on the July 25 race day after completing their training.

From left, Simplicity Allen, Jenni Allen, Hans Hollbrook and Rowan Gulley take part in an activity on June 20 as part of a practice for the upcoming New Albany Youth Triathlon. 

Training includes a health talk, at-home fitness log practice and group division practice.

Jake Pinter gets some practice in on his bike on June 20 ahead of the youth triathlon, sponsored by the local Seventh-day Adventist church. 

“We wanted to help youth to develop healthy habits young and the triathlon gives an opportunity to do that, while making friends,” said head coordinator Jenni Allen. 

