NEW ALBANY — Over 40 community kids are meeting once a week to practice their swimming, biking and running skills.
What are they training for? The New Albany Youth Triathlon hosted by the local Seventh-day Adventist church.
New Albany businesses and clubs have sponsored children making it possible for triathletes to have free registration and get a free new bike to use on the July 25 race day after completing their training.
Training includes a health talk, at-home fitness log practice and group division practice.
“We wanted to help youth to develop healthy habits young and the triathlon gives an opportunity to do that, while making friends,” said head coordinator Jenni Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.