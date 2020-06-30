SOUTHERN INDIANA — Government buildings in Southern Indiana that aren’t already open to the public will be resuming most of their normal services again Monday, though several safety precautions will be in place.
In Floyd County, the City-County Building houses most of the City of New Albany’s operations along with courts and some county offices. When it reopens Monday, employees and visitors will receive a temperature screening and will not be allowed entrance if they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Everyone inside the building will be required to wear face coverings, and masks will be provided at the entrance for those in need.
Scott Stewart, president of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority Commission, said the requirement follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and meets recommendations agreed upon by local leaders, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Board of Health.
“The fact that 30 states have seen an increase in cases just in the past few days has further increased the call for masks,” Stewart said in an e-mail detailing the regulations.
“Wearing masks indoors and in any close quarters space reduces viral transmission dramatically by itself. Combined with rigorous hygiene and social distancing, facial protection can likely provide more protection than all the extra disinfecting, glass barrier installation and other measures we take.”
Hand sanitizer stations have been installed near the elevator doors on each floor of the building, and a custodian focused on the “continuous cleaning and disinfecting” of surfaces has been added to the staff, Stewart said.
An Indiana Supreme Court order covering court activities doesn’t expire until Aug. 17.
Pine View Government Center also houses some county departments including building and development services. Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said employees will return to their offices there Monday, but public business will be conducted by appointment only.
“Anybody from the public that wants to enter into Pine View for whatever reason would need to call ahead just like we’re doing now,” he said Tuesday.
The exception would be for public meetings. The commissioners are set to meet in person at Pine View next week, and that gathering is open to the public.
As Indiana begins Stage 5 of its reopening Saturday, the resumption of in-person government meetings will be required. The New Albany City Council and Jeffersonville City Council are slated to meet Monday evening.
While Floyd County’s government centers are reopening Monday, some of Clark County’s public buildings opened their doors to the public in mid-June.
Anyone who enters the Clark County Government Building is required to wear face coverings and there are also required temperature checks.
“We also encourage the public to call in for their appointments so they don’t have to loiter around the buildings, maintaining social distance of course,” said Jack Coffman, president of the Clark County Commissioners.
So far, people have been cooperative and have adhered to the requirements, he said.
“It’s been very smooth. No major issues,” Coffman said. “The public has been taken care of very well. I think they can feel safe coming into our building.”
Masks are being provided at the entrance to the building for those who do not have one.
Jeffersonville’s city hall reopened June 18. Mayor Mike Moore said visitors to the building are being asked to wear masks, and employees are being screened for their temperatures each morning.
“Precautions are being taken, but offices are fully staffed again,” Moore said.
