CLARKSVILLE — Preliminary findings from a forensic pathologist show that Melody Gambetty died due to blunt force and sharp force trauma.
Clarksville Police Det. John Miller said Thursday that the medical examiner has yet to release the full report.
Gambetty, 67, was found dead July 27 by crews responding to a fire at her home on Kensington Drive in Clarksville. An autopsy was performed to determine cause of death.
Brian Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with murder and arson in the case. Police said he killed and dismembered Gambetty, stole her car and returned to her apartment to start a fire to hide evidence.
He's being held in the Clark County jail without bond. His attorney filed a motion for Williams to undergo a mental evaluation.
