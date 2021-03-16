NEW ALBANY — Pre-construction activity ahead of the Sherman Minton Renewal project will begin Tuesday as inspection work on the bridge will result in daily lane closures through April 18.
“Lane closures are needed to allow the teams to safely conduct the inspection,” project officials announced in a news release.
“Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures over the four weeks and can expect to find one lane closed in one direction during the day.”
Westbound closures are slated for Tuesday through April 1. They will begin around 7 a.m. and end at about 3 p.m.
Eastbound closures are scheduled for about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 6 to April 18.
The timeline and schedule are subject to change, and there will be no work from April 2 through April 5 in recognition of Easter weekend.
The inspections will help provide information and verify repairs for the major construction on the bridge, which is slated to begin later in the spring.
“It's really an opportunity for the team to verify that nothing has changed since the last inspection, which was two years ago,” said project spokeswoman Andrea Brady.
Construction is anticipated to last for 834 days and will include ongoing lane closures. The work is expected to cost about $137 million and to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge.
The exact date for the start of construction won't be known until after the inspections are finished.
“It is an inspection that will inform the required repairs and the subsequent design, and until that design is finalized, construction won't begin until after that,” Brady said.
“The project team is still saying late spring and we will definitely be updating the public well in advance of that so everyone has time to plan.”
Earlier this month, Kokosing Construction Co. was affirmed as the contractor for the project after its preliminary selection last year.
As residents prepare for the lane closures, Brady urged the public to sign-up for text alerts through the website shermanmintonrenewal.com.
“It's important to note that these text alerts won't start until we get closer to the start of construction,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.