NEW ALBANY — As a new year prepares to arrive in just a few weeks, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan is gearing up for 2020 and beyond as he prepares to take the oath of office for the third time Tuesday evening. Gahan, a Democrat, defeated Republican Mark Seabrook and independent Dan Coffey last month to secure another four years in office.
One project Gahan knows will be completed early in his third term is the new city hall.
The old Reisz Furniture building, 148 E. Main St., will become the new city hall next year. Gahan said recently he hopes the building can be opened sometime in March, but admits there is still plenty that has to be done before the city can move offices from the City-County Building to its new home.
Plenty has already been done.
WORK MOVES INSIDE
Denton Floyd has been working to restore the 23,000 square-foot building for more than a year. The building, which dates back to the 1840s, has been stabilized, windows have been replaced and the elevator shaft in the rear has been completed. Now, the restoration work will move to the inside.
"There is still a lot of work that has to be done. They are working on the roof, then they will move into the interior," the mayor said. "We are making progress and I am looking forward to it. It's exciting and I think when all is said and done, people are going to be pleased to have that blight that has been there for years removed. It will serve as a boost and revitalization to that block that is much needed and bring that building back into service."
The city committed $570,000 a year from Economic Development Income Tax funds, for 15 years, to purchase and rehabilitate the building. In year 16, the city will outright own the building. The city currently pays around $200,000 a year to rent space at the City-County Building. The city police department will not be relocating to the new city hall.
The city's plans for the building did not come without plenty of debate. The city council finally approved the agreement by a 5-4 vote last year, but only after weeks of discussion.
Republican Dr. Al Knable, who won his election as city council at-large, was not in favor of the using EDIT money to purchase the building, but said it's time to move on.
"I wish I had gotten one more vote to stop that and keep it on the tax roles, and keep city and county government in the same building," Knable said. "We will make it work one way or the other. I still think we could have preserved that space through a package of $1 million in incentives [to developers]."
The new city hall will provide the city with much more space than the current third floor of the City-County Building. The county is expected to take over that space once the city moves out.
"From an operation point of view, we will have more opportunity for conferencing," Gahan said. "It will be a much more inviting space for people [business owners] to come in and discuss New Albany and what the future looks like. And I think it will serve the county well because they need additional space as well."
Gahan said had the city not stepped in and bought the historic structure, it would have been torn down.
"We were the only ones to salvage it and I was not leaving here without a plan for that site," he said. "We have done a whole lot [downtown and on Main Street] and we can't work around a structure that size and act like it doesn't exist."
SHERMAN MINTON BRIDGE
Sometime late next year, or in early 2021, a major construction project will begin on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Options for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project include full closure of the bridge for 15 to 23 months during repairs, or keeping it partially open or alternating open lanes between morning and evening. The total cost of repairs is estimated at $100 million, but officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say it will add 50 more years to the bridge's life.
Gahan, Knable and other city leaders and business owners have made their wishes known that they do not want the bridge to be closed entirely during the construction, saying it would not only hurt New Albany businesses, but also force residents to cross one of the two toll bridges. INDOT is expected to decide which option will be used in the first half of 2020. It is estimated that 90,000 vehicles travel across the bridge daily.
Gahan said he would like to see a pause in tolls during the rehabilitation work.
"I think INDOT does a good job, but they have not been very specific," he said. "It's going to have an effect on New Albany and I am very concerned about that."
Gahan said pausing tolls would give INDOT incentive to get the work finished as quickly as possible.
"It is not only an inconvenience, but also creates a barrier to commerce. Everyone in the Statehouse should be concerned about it," the mayor said. "It should be a priority to everyone at the Statehouse."
Knable said his hope is to have closure of the bridge "minimized" during the work.
"We have had meetings and they [state officials] know our feelings," Knable said.
SWEARING IN
Gahan and the victorious Democrat candidates for city council — Pat McLaughlin, Greg Phipps, Bob Caesar, Jennie Collier and Jason Applegate, as well as Kathy Haller from the Georgetown Town Council, will be sworn into office Dec. 17 at The Grand in downtown New Albany.
Knable and fellow Republican council members Josh Turner and David Aebersold, as well as Gary Smith and Ben Stocksdale from Georgetown and Skip Powell, Kyle Kruer and Greg Redden from Greenville, will be sworn in at Knable's home at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Knable said he was disappointed Democrats decided to have their own swearing in event, unlike four years ago when all nine elected members of the city council were sworn in together at Bicentennial Park.
"I just think people want to see the council be able to work together," he said. "I think it's a missed opportunity to show unity among the members."
