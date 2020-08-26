JEFFERSONVILLE — A new childcare center focused on early childhood education is bringing new life to the former Maple Elementary School building in Jeffersonville.
Maple Leaf Academy a preschool and early childhood development program, is to open Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 429 Division Street. City leaders gathered Wednesday for a ribbon cutting at the academy.
The academy will be focused on STEAM education, or science, technology, engineering, art and math. The childcare program is open to infants, toddlers and preschoolers ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.
Maple Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary both closed last spring, and the new Franklin Square Elementary in downtown Jeffersonville opened in late July. Enrollment is now open for Maple Leaf Academy.
According to Kelley Luckett, executive director of Maple Leaf Academy, the research-based curriculum will be focused on creative and interactive play. For example, the curriculum for the youngest group of kids will be focused on interacting with their environment, engagement and curiosity-building, she said, and as they grow older, the activities will become more in-depth.
“It’s just building their curiosity and allowing them to engage in everything in a scientific matter, so making hypotheses, like what do you think is going to happen when we drop this bear [toy] down this slide?” she said. "Do you think this ball is going to go faster than the bear? So it’s really allowing them to engage and play with all materials in a scientific way.”
Sheiler Stokes, board chair of Maple Leaf Academy and pastor at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jeffersonville, said the preschool has been in the works for several years, and the church set up a community development corporation that is in charge of the childcare program.
Stoke said the preschool is following CDC and state guidelines for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff will be required to wear masks or face shields, and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
The building has been sanitized, and kids will stay within the same group to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in case a student or staff member tests positive.
Classes will remain small at Maple Leaf Academy, Stokes said.
“We believe that if you overcrowd the classroom, it makes it more difficult to learn,” she said.
In addition to Maple Leaf Academy’s preschool program, it also offers its S.T.R.I.V.E Academy after-school program for kindergarten through fifth grade. The program includes a variety of learning labs, including an intro to video gaming/coding, LEGOs design/engineering, mathematics/engineering, artificial intelligence/robotics and an intro to biotechnology.
The program is tuition-based, but vouchers will be available for those who qualify, according to Stokes. Kids will receive meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition Program.
Luckett said Maple Leaf will eventually have a STEAM lab set up for kids to complete interactive activities, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the activities will instead be brought to the individual classrooms.
“They will have in-depth labs for a week or two depending on what they are doing, and then they will rotate,” she said.
Jan Finch, a member of the preschool’s board of directors, said kids will be engaged with a number of hands-on activities to teach them certain concepts.
“One of the things we do is called big concept — little things make big things, so we take materials apart and show the different weaves in it,” she said. “You might think, how is that science, but those little strings make up the big cloth, and atoms make molecules, which make up this.”
Stokes said the school will be a major asset for the community, and it will help children be more prepared as they enter elementary school.
“I’ve traveled a lot — I’ve traveled to 37 countries — and I’ve come to the conclusion that in America, our children are not as advanced, especially in the sciences or the technologies or engineering or math,” she said. “They’re not as advanced, and so I began doing research on STEM, because this word kept coming up. We started doing research and learned the thrust now is to begin using the STEM and STEAM approach with early childhood beginning at 6 weeks.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore expressed his excitement about Maple Leaf Academy opening in the former elementary school, saying “nobody wanted to see this building shut down.”
“I was really amazed at this not only becoming a safe place for kids — this is going to be a place where education continues,” Moore said. “I know the residents around here are going to be extremely grateful and thankful that this building that holds so many memories is still going to be a place of learning.”
