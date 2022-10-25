FLOYD COUNTY — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Floyd county is hosting two locations for people to dispose of their old prescription drugs.
The two locations are at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany and at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department auxiliary office at Highlander Point in Floyd Knobs. This event is sponsored by the Floyd County Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (A.T.O.D) Task Force.
This event is in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and happens twice a year, with the first day occuring on the last Saturday in April and the second day being the last Saturday in October. The event is for people to safely remove their old prescriptions out of their house.
“It avoids them just sitting there so that you’re not at risk of accidentally using them or someone stealing them,” said Casey Nesmith, Floyd county A.T.O.D. Task Force coordinator. “Then it also is kind of an environmental thing where then they’re not throwing them in the garbage or flushing them down the toilet.”
When the event first started, they were targeting opioid drugs since they have a higher chance of harm and addiction. Now they want any type of prescription to avoid them doing any harm to residents.
Marina Shcherbakova, a hospital pharmacists at Baptist Health Floyd, believes that disposing of old prescription drugs can decrease the overdose rates for the county.
“A lot of the medications our patients get from their loved ones will either get lost or stolen at one point,” Shcherbakova said. “Or sometimes they will just dispose of them in the regular trash. By getting rid of the medications that people don’t use, it will definitely help.”
Shcherbakova also added that getting rid of the medication this way also fosters a safe medication environment in the community. It’s also better for the environment.
“If we all just threw it in the garbage or flushed it down the toilet, then it would start to have more of an environmental impact,” Nesmith said. “This is just the better way to do it because then they dispose of it in a safer, more efficient way.”
There is also a no questions asked policy for the event. Anyone can drop off any drug and there will be no judgement or questions from the volunteers.
They also will take the medication in any container, and will make sure that everything is disposed of properly.
For more information about the event, call the Floyd County A.T.O.D at 812-542-3013.
