We are pleased to present the seventh annual NTSPY Awards.
Use one of the following links to view the show.
Click here for YouTube
Click here for Facebook
Ada (Patton) Hibbard was born in Laurel County, KY on December 31, 1923. She died on June 15, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Carl B. Hibbard along with her parents, Nora Parsley Patton and Steve Patton, and seven of her siblings, Colem…
Steven Lee Thomas, 67, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Melanie, Allison; granddaughters, Macy, Mable; brother, John; sisters, Carol, Susan; dogs, Sherman, Rosie. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Duncan; brother, Larry; siste…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.