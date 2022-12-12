INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Paul Perkins – president of Jeffersonville-based interactive technical education provider Amatrol, Inc. – as its new board chair.
Perkins has long been engaged with the Indiana Chamber, not only through its board of directors, but its many workforce development initiatives and committees as well.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with fellow Chamber board members and staff to help Indiana achieve a bright future,” Perkins said. “It’s a great place to live, work and run a business, and I’m eager for the upcoming year – and the years ahead.”
Perkins also serves on the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and a variety of boards to further help foster talent in the state. Among them: the Ivy Tech Community College Foundation Board; American Technical Education Association Board, Jefferson Community and Technical College Foundation; and Coalition for Career Development Board.
“Paul’s expertise has been critical as we work to enhance workforce development efforts and legislation in the state,” Brinegar said. “With education and workforce being the most pressing challenges facing Hoosier businesses today, his leadership will be greatly valued.”
The Indiana Chamber Board also welcomes 31 new directors who represent a diverse array of industries. More than 200 individuals from member companies make up the group. They are presidents, CEOs and high-level executives from organizations throughout the state. All new board members will serve three-year terms through fall 2025.
“Our board plays a crucial role in developing all aspects of our business advocacy efforts,” Brinegar said. “Members serve on various committees that research key topics and define public policy positions for adoption by the entire board. We look forward to all of their contributions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.