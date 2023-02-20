BLOOMINGTON — Paul Farmer understands the need for issuing emergency teaching permits.
When he started teaching biology and chemistry 35 years ago in the Monroe County Community School Corporation, he received one of the permits so he could also teach physics.
At the time, the state issued emergency permits only to those who already had a teaching license, ensuring educators knew the fundamentals of running a classroom and communicating with students.
That’s no longer the case. Today, anyone with a four-year college degree can get an emergency permit. Others can get into the classroom through a career-specialist permit without even a high school diploma if they have about two-and-a-half years of experience in the content area.
For Farmer, a board member of the Indiana State Teachers Association, allowing people with zero teaching experience into the classroom is a problem.
“The pedagogy is absent in a lot of situations — the emotional understanding of how kids grow, their brain development, the understanding of adolescent development,” he said.
Now, as Indiana struggles to combat a crippling teacher shortage with educators leaving the profession in droves, the number of classrooms filled with those teaching on an emergency permit has reached new levels.
Last year, the Indiana Department of Education issued just over 6,200 permits, totaling nearly 10% of the state’s entire teacher workforce. That’s 1,720 more permits than the year before. A decade ago, the state issued just 804 permits. The number has grown nearly every year since, with its biggest jump last school year.
As of Jan. 25, the education department had issued 2,935 emergency permits for the 2022-2023 school year, which represents about 4.6% of the Indiana teachers workforce. That number is sure to increase as the school year continues.
Emergency permits are intended to be a short-term credential enabling a teacher to serve in the classroom while completing requirements to become fully licensed. The education department did not provide data requested by CNHI on how many people with emergency permits went on to receive a teaching license.
Now, what was intended as a temporary Band-Aid has become a primary tool for filling classrooms in Indiana, according to Nicole Mundy, who quit teaching at the Kokomo School Corporation after 19 years before winning a seat on the district’s school board.
“These permits are supposed to be an exception, not the rule,” she said.
School superintendents have argued that loosening the criteria for who can get an emergency permit has made it easier to find people to teach and more quickly fill the vacancies riddling many districts.
But bringing inexperienced and untrained teachers into the classroom could do more harm than good in some cases, Farmer argues. That’s because many of those who enter the profession on an emergency permit quickly leave after experiencing the challenges presented by leading a classroom.
“I see this more now than I ever have in the past — people coming in, maybe on emergency permits, and going, ‘This is not for me. I'm out,’” he said. “This is happening in January or February during the school year.”
That’s evidenced by the huge turnover rate in Monroe County schools, where Farmer teaches. The district this year has hired 115 new teachers in a staff of 820.
Even for those with education degrees and student-teaching training, navigating the first year in the classroom can be tough. That was the case for Betsey Vastbinder, who graduated with a teaching degree but was initially hired on an emergency permit in 2009 to teach English learners at Warsaw Community Schools.
“That was a rough year for me,” she said. “It was a rough year for the kids. I think any teacher will tell you the hardest part at the beginning is classroom management. At least with someone who has had a training in education, you've had some boots-on-the-ground experience.”
Farmer emphasized that some people entering the classroom on an emergency permit are good teachers who have a natural disposition for the job. The problem is that others don’t have that disposition. When they discover that, they quit.
In those instances, it’s the students who suffer, Farmer explained. A classroom with a revolving door of teachers creates constant disruptions to kids’ education, and that has real-life consequences.
“If it's a first-grade or second-grade class, those years are foundational for their understanding and future learning for the rest of their life,” he said.
Relaxing emergency-permit requirements is only exacerbating a problem created by Republican state legislators who have cut education funding for years and created unrealistic expectations for teachers, according to Mundi, the Kokomo school board member and former teacher.
“If the supermajority knows that what they're doing is so good for schools and will increase test scores and do all of these things, it should have started happening by now,” she said.
Farmer agreed, noting that the state teachers association has told legislators for years that their education policies would lead educators to drop out of the profession.
Now, filling those vacancies with untrained teachers doesn’t amount to a solution, he argued.
“Everything's coming to fruition,” Farmer said. “People are leaving the profession, and nobody's going into it. I mean, it's absurd. And their solution? 'Well, let's just let anybody do it.'”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.