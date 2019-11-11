NEW ALBANY – Retired U.S. Army Capt. Ed Snelling rang the bell, slowly and intentionally, three times – once for each man who fought alongside him in Vietnam, but didn’t return home.
Veterans and community members gathered for the 10th annual Veterans Day event at Indiana University Southeast on Monday to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice as well as those who served and continue to serve their community.
Veterans from wars as early as World War II were on hand for the initial ringing of the bell, with others lining up to ring it to remember veterans from their lives.
“I recognized three of my fellow officers that I served with in Vietnam that gave their all. I want to keep the memory of them alive,” Snelling said. “It was 30, 40, 50 years ago, but I think of them every day.”
Chancellor Ray Wallace said the annual bell ringing followed by a luncheon helps to recognize veterans and more.
“We do it to say thank you. We do it not just for the veterans to be honored, but also this is part of an ongoing educational mission,” Wallace said just as a student walked up to talk more about World War I.
Wallace said events like this one brings awareness to community members and students.
“These are the vets,” retired Sgt. 1st Class Chris Morris, with the U.S. Army, said, referring to the crowd at IUS. “These are the ones who will go out and thank a vet today. It’s the younger folks that I hope will hear the message and go out and thank a veteran … We have to teach them this is why we do these things.”
Keynote speaker Brig. Gen. Michael Dornbush enlisted in the Air Force in 1972 and later earned his Bachelor of Science from IUS. He talked of when WWII veterans came home, they were thanked and congratulated. He said veterans from what he called the “forgotten war” and “unappreciated war,” Korean and Vietnam wars, didn’t get the same warm welcome. Dornbush said that is why Veterans Day events are so important, to finally thank all those who have served.
“I think it’s very important that we not only recognize our veterans today, but we recognize them 365 days a year,” Dornbush said. “I think saying thank you may be the most important thing we can do for all our veterans. Most of them aren’t looking for anything else. All they’re looking for is to be appreciated.”
He urged those in attendance to also be willing to help those coming out of service, especially those who are disabled and/or suffering with PTSD.
"There's a price we have to pay for freedom," Morris said after the event. "There's a price every service member pays, to put our life on the line to protect the great nation we call the United States and provide that freedom for its citizens. I think most people realize there is someone paying that price for their freedom, but I don't think they all appreciate it."
