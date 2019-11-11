Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.