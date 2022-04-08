BIO INFORMATION: Steve Bush
Age: 54
Office seeking: Floyd County Sheriff
Party: Republican
Relative experience: 30 years New Albany Police Officer
Executive Command Staff as Major
Commander over Criminal Investigation Division
Captain over patrol shift
Criminal Investigator
Field Training Officer
General Instructor
Bike Patrol Coordinator
Metro SWAT team member
12 years as a Floyd County Commissioner
6 out 12 years as President
Indiana State University graduate
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy graduate
Sagamore Award recipient
Coach of Cross Country/Track
Jeffersonville High School/Highland Hills Middle School
Facebook: Steve Bush for Floyd County Sheriff
Instagram: stevebush1518
Website: www.electstevebush.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for sheriff?
My 30 years as a New Albany Police Officer and 12 years as a Floyd County Commissioner have uniquely qualified me to be the next Sheriff. I am a proven leader with experience who is dedicated to serving our community. I served as President 6 out of 12 years as a commissioner. That experience gave me the unique qualification of managing multi-million dollar budgets, helping solve the tough issues facing our community, and leading Floyd County into the future with smart growth policies, all while being a fiscally responsible conservative. It also gave me the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder with the men and woman within the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Our work created a better working environment and wage and benefits package that helped retain employees rather them leaving to other agencies.
During my time with the New Albany Police Department, I have been in an Executive Command position as Major, Commander over Criminal Investigation Division, a Detective, Field Training Officer, General Instructor, Metro SWAT team member, Bike Patrol Coordinator, and a Captain over a patrol shift. Each has given me a wide breadth of knowledge in both law enforcement and its relationship to our community. Whether “on the beat”, solving cases or leading fellow officers, my goal has not wavered; it has always been to protect and serve, and this will never change.
Being specific, how would you balance holding people accountable for crimes while also addressing issues like substance abuse and mental health?
Policing in 2022 and beyond requires a more comprehensive, diverse approach. We will need to enforce the laws that are currently in place and hold individuals that break the law accountable. We will have a proactive policing unit that will investigate career criminals and bring them to justice. We will balance that with putting in place policies and procedures to help those that need help. Mental health and addiction are crippling our community and destroying lives. We will continue and build on faith-based programs in the jail along with life skills programming to assist individuals that want the help. We will provide an alternative housing program to allow nonviolent offenders to not be incarcerated if they meet certain criteria. We will work to provide a transitional program from once someone leaves jail back into society. Together we will provide the necessary tools for someone to break the cycle and not return to jail.
We will also train Officers to better serve the community when handling mental health and addiction issues. We will equip Officers with lifesaving tools such as Narcan and information to give to individuals that could help them get the services needed.
Although I realize that many in our community are struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues, we must first hold individuals accountable for committing crimes, especially violent crimes involving victimized members of our community. Once inside the criminal justice system, there should be seem-less accessibility to programs, through cooperative stakeholders, that help these individuals recover, gain employment, and find housing and other essentials. I also want to ensure that these programs have the same main objective which focuses on personal responsibility, so that these folks can learn how to maintain their success and become productive and welcome members of our community.
What's one major change citizens should expect if you're elected as sheriff?
The one major change the citizens can expect is my individual leadership style. At my heart I am a servant leader, but too often we see the interest of our leaders placed ahead of the interests of those that elected them. What the citizens will get as Sheriff from me is a servant. I am here to serve the citizens of Floyd County with honesty, integrity, dedication, and the willingness to work together to solve the tough issues our community faces each day. As Sheriff of Floyd County, I will put the interests of our community at the center of my decisions. I will be determined to do my part to bridge the gap between county and city governments and other entities in hopes of bringing unity and collaboration because together we can achieve the goals that every member of our larger community, not only desires, but deserves, which is a safe environment to live, work and raise our families.
My servant leadership style will also guide me in my desire to professionally develop the future leaders. I know that, if elected, my time is term-limited, but the mission of the sheriff’s department will continue after I am gone. Therefore, my vision for the department will be to prepare the next generation of Officers by implementing a succession leadership plan to ensure the future leaders will be ready to meet the challenges facing our community when their time comes.
BIO INFORMATION: Sam Sarkisian
Age: 64
Office seeking: Floyd County Sheriff
Party: Republican
Relative experience: 42 years serving with the Indiana State Police
Facebook: Sam Sarkisian for Sheriff of Floyd County
Website: sam4sheriff.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for sheriff?
I have been in law enforcement for 42 years all serving with the Indiana State Police. My assignments have been a patrol Trooper assigned Floyd County, an Indiana State Police Detective assigned to Floyd County, an Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator assigned to Floyd County, in 2000 I was promoted to the District Investigative Commander of District 45 covering 5 counties including Floyd County. I am presently the Area Crime Scene Commander that is responsible for 15 counties in the southeast area of Indiana including Floyd County. Along with my accomplished law enforcement command experience, I have several law enforcements awards and certifications, both at the state and federal level. A have worked within budgets and, always being a good steward with the taxpayer’s money. I also have experience with dealing with personnel issues in a fair and just manner. As your Sheriff I pledge for the safety of our citizens that our county has been accustomed too and to always uphold the United States Constitution as it should be. I am not a politician, but a professional law enforcement officer that is willing to continue to serve our community. With these unique qualities and experience, I am the most qualified candidate for the office of Floyd County Sheriff.
Being specific, how would you balance holding people accountable for crimes while also addressing issues like substance abuse and mental health?
My administration will continue to have aggressive enforcement on illegal drugs, that lead to the majority of our crime problems in our community. From shoplifting, burglary, robbery, to violent crimes, all having connections to illegal drugs in our community. We continue with the special assignment units with the mission to apprehend and arrest illegal drug crimes in our community.
I am for providing drug and substance treatment for those who want to better their lives to become productive citizens in our community. We will continue the drug and substance treatments programs in our correctional facility and will also seek any additional treatments for when the inmates are released. This is an issue that we cannot just jail our way out of, we must provide treatment assistance to those who want it, but aggressive drug enforcement is a must for our community safety.
What's one major change citizens should expect if you're elected as sheriff?
I also want to further involve our community with our Sheriff’s Department, in doing this we have will a Sheriff’s Kids Camp (to let children in our community get to know our police officers) and to have a Sheriff’s Citizens Academy (for the citizens that want to see how their Sheriff Department works), both at no cost to the taxpayers for both of these programs. What I have observed, is that our Floyd Sheriff Department is a professional and service-oriented agency. With this information very little changes are necessary in the operation of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department; this is a result of the total dedication of the great employees of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. My administration will continue this professional service to our community.
