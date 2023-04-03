CHARLESTOWN – There's only one contested race in Charlestown for the May 2 primary, and it's on the Republican side for council District B.
The two candidates running for the position are Republicans Donnie Thomas and Ronald Blevins.
Blevins is a special education teacher for Greater Clark County Schools and has been a part of his family’s business for several years. He decided to run for city council because he cares about the people of the city.
“I believe that I have the understanding of the challenges that our businesses are facing today,” Blevins said. “I interact with students and their families daily, and I hear what the desires of our parents, grandparents and our youth are.”
Thomas is a union pipefitter by trade and a project manager for Alpha Mechanical Solutions in Louisville. He has also been on the Little League Board in Charlestown for seven years and has coached as well. Thomas said the main reason he's running for city council is to improve the city for the youth that live in it.
“I’m a blue-collar worker, I’m a hands-on type guy,” Thomas said. “I tend to look at things from the other side of the box.”
If elected, Thomas wants to make Charlestown more kid-friendly and bring more activities to the city for the youth. He also wants to help attract the right companies to the city that will help decrease the struggles of parents with providing for their families.
“I would like to see more city-wide clean up,” Thomas said. “When you drive down the road, you can see trash on the side of the roads, I don’t like that.”
Some ideas that Blevins has if he's elected include investing in the city’s infrastructure for smart growth. He also would like to focus on investing in law enforcement to ensure the safety of the city.
“I would like to create incentives for businesses that decides to come to Charlestown, specifically more restaurants,” Blevins said. “Invest in our little league sport programs, but create more fine art programs for our youth that are not interested in sports.”
The winner of the primary advances to the November general election. There isn't a Democratic candidate for Charlestown's District B council race, though the party could by caucus select one after the primary.
Ruthie Jackson currently holds the seat, but the Republican is running for Charlestown mayor this year.
