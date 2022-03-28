FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Council’s District 4 will have two Republican candidates on the primary ballot in May.
Incumbent Denise Konkle and Doug Wacker are both seeking to serve the district, which represents Greenville and Georgetown.
Konkle, who is the council’s vice president, wants to serve a second full term on the council after being selected in a caucus in 2016.
Retired from British American Tobacco, Konkle said the experience she gained working in the budgeting and forecasting departments make her uniquely qualified for the council seat.
“I know how to analyze numbers. I know how to put budgets together. I know how to put a spreadsheet together to get to the bottom line of things,” Konkle said.
Aside from her time on the council, Konkle has been involved in the community with a number of organizations. She has spent up to 15 years as a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and also is on the Open Door Youth Services board.
In her five years on the council, Konkle has learned the importance of developing relationships with other council members and the community.
“It’s about respect. It’s about listening to other people, and it’s also about being able to sit by yourself and make hard decisions,” she said, noting that there has to be a balance between those two things.
Wacker pointed to his six years on the Clarksville Community School Board of Trustees as preparing him for this position.
“We ran a multimillion-dollar budget there, so I do have experience running large government agency budgets,” Wacker said.
Wacker now has roles on Georgetown’s township trustee advisory board and plan commission and is a teacher at Jeffersonville High School, where he has taught for 23 years and is now the social studies department chair.
“I have a vast experience in government-related topics. I have taught government and economics for 23 years,” he said.
Wacker also gets involved with the community through his time with the New Albany Elks Lodge.
“Any time you’re a part of an organization that gives back to the community, I think that’s important for public figures to be a part of,” he said.
Wacker and Konkle both said that they have ample time to dedicate to the position.
As a teacher, Wacker said that work ends at 2:30 p.m. and he is free right after. He also noted that he is only contracted for half the year as an educator and has the other half of the year free.
Konkle said the role takes more time than she ever imagined it would, but being retired she is able to dedicate however much time it takes to do the job effectively.
Both Konkle and Wacker want to tackle a number of issues if elected in the fall.
Konkle highlighted ambulance and broadband availability, City-County Building renovation funding as well as technology improvement as issues she will focus on if re-elected.
Konkle said she can’t think of a better way to use the CARES Act funds, set aside for health and safety, than to replace two old ambulances in the county.
“There’s so many schools right here in this small district. That is just one of the things that bothers me, is to make sure we have the proper coverage for all the students in this area,” she said.
Looking at broadband concerns in the area, Konkle said the council is working on a plan now to identify those in the county without internet service and match them up with a service provider.
It’s not OK for households to not have internet anymore, she said.
While the City-County Building renovation is still in its early stages, Konkle said she wants to help sift through the different options and look for funds that could pay for it to take the burden off taxpayers.
Konkle is also passionate about improving government technology to have more effective and efficient services within county departments, she said.
“We’ve got a couple projects going on right now, and I want to continue to do that,” she said, giving the example of the timekeeping system that they are working to update. As of now, county employees are recording their time on pieces of paper to be inputed in the system manually, Konkle said.
Wacker plans to focus on the City-County Building renovation as well as updating infrastructure and the county’s website while ensuring residents of District 4 are well-represented,
If he is elected, Wacker said he plans to bring back conservative ideas to the council because he thinks they have been missing over the last few years.
“I just think for a while now the leadership of the council has not reflected what the people of Floyd County wanted,” Wacker said.
In regards to the City-County Building renovation, Wacker said it is going to be one of the biggest decisions the council will make in the next four years.
Looking at his own district, Wacker said he wants to focus on infrastructure as the county grows.
“How do we keep infrastructure kept up to date with the amount of residential housing that’s going into the county out here,” Wacker said.
Wacker said that there needs to be a plan in place to keep the infrastructure updated as New Albany-Floyd County Schools builds a new elementary school in Georgetown. Oakes Road is not ready for the amount of traffic the school would bring, Wacker said.
The county’s website is out of date, Wacker said, in the sense that meeting agendas and minutes are not updated frequently enough.
“I think the people of Floyd County should be able to easily get on the county’s website and locate current meeting agendas and meeting minutes within even a few days of a meeting,” he said.
District 4 does not have any Democratic candidates on the primary ballot in May.
District 3 will have two candidates on the Republican ballot in May although one candidate, Brian Webb, told the News and Tribune that he wanted to drop out of the race but missed the Feb. 11 deadline to file a withdrawal of candidacy. Incumbent Danny Short is the other candidate listed for the district.
