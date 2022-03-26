FLOYD COUNTY — As the May primary election approaches, Floyd County Council Republican candidates for District 2 talked about the issues and topics they will focus on if selected to be on the ballot for the fall general election.
There are two Republican candidates on the ballot for District 2, Jim Freiberger and incumbent Adam Roberts. There is one candidate on the Democratic ballot in the primary, Daniel Harris.
Freiberger, a lifelong resident of District 2, is getting involved in Floyd County politics for the first time.
He has been an active member of the community for some time with St. Mary of the Knobs Parish and Knights of Columbus, among other groups. Now, after being approached by current officeholders, he is interested in being involved in county politics.
“I just feel this is just the next step here, especially with my financial experience that I feel is something I can bring to the county that would be beneficial, especially [for] our District 2,” he said.
Freiberger has over 38 years of experience in finance and business management, a Master’s of Business Administration in finance and a Bachelor’s of Science in business management.
In his time, he has spent nine years as a controller for two different organizations, eight years working with government contracts and the last 14 years as the finance-business manager for the Franciscan Friars at Mt. St. Francis.
Roberts is seeking election for his second term on the council and is hoping to keep up the momentum the council has going.
“I think I’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve had several really good accomplishments in my first term,” Roberts said. Some he noted included his lack of support for new or increased taxes, the jail renovation and extension of broadband services.
His background in finance comes not only from his first term on the council, but from being a strategic account manager for a Fortune 500 company working with multi-million-dollar projects and budgets as well as owning a small business.
Roberts also highlighted his involvement with the Floyd County Republican Party since 2014 as beneficial experience for serving the community.
“The real reason for a primary is for individuals of a certain party to pick the best candidate for their party. I think a lot of the experience I bring is basically just the involvement and the level of dedication that I’ve had to the Floyd County Republican Party,” he said.
Freiberger and Roberts cited topics they plan to focus on if elected in the general election in the fall.
Freiberger said he plans to address EMS contract service. The services are not up to par, Freiberger said, especially in rural areas like District 2.
“Part of the problem is even though they have ambulances designated for these areas, they don’t only serve the county. They make other runs for the hospital and other non-emergency issues, and a lot of the time it pulls those away and leaves us at risk out here in the county,” he said.
Freiberger said he would like to see the county expand ambulance services and have the current system be more open and transparent with the community.
Freiberger said he would propose using some of the federal funds allocated through the CARES Act to address the issue.
Broadband expansion is another area that Freiberger plans to make a big push for if elected, and said he thinks CARES money could be used.
Looking for matching grants would be another way Freiberger proposes funding the broadband initiatives. Freiberger said he has experience in grant writing that he could put to use as a council member.
While Freiberger noted that he is conservative, he said he also knows that the county is sitting on $4.5 million in surplus general funds that could be used.
If Roberts keeps the seat, he plans to push for more government transparency.
“I want to provide a conduit for the taxpayers to be able to have access to all of the information as far as any of the meetings, any of the agendas and any of the meeting notes. I think that’s extremely important,” he said.
Continuing infrastructure upgrades that the council started with American Rescue Plan funds is another priority for Roberts. Bridges, roads, water and sewer are all areas where Roberts said work will continue.
Roberts also said he wanted to provide long-term revenue and sustainability planning for county employees. Awaiting a salary study started last year, Roberts wants to be able to help make the best decision regarding the issue going forward.
The biggest thing Roberts would work on is continuing fiscal responsibility.
“We have to provide a balance between wants and needs. For the community to remain great, we have to continue providing the services to the citizens,” he said.
Costs and expenses can get out of hand, Roberts said, but he thinks he has done a good job of balancing the quality-of-life services for county residents and budget responsibilities.
