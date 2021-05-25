The Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society will co-sponsor a presentation by Joe Hardesty, director of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Library, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Hardesty, a noted genealogical speaker, will discuss how the U.S. Census has changed over time and how those changes impact what historians and genealogists can discover from census returns.
Hardesty notes that individuals’ data from the 1950 census will be accessible as of April 1, 2022, making this extremely important information about Americans in the mid-20th century available to researchers for the first time.
This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons. To register or find more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641. Join the meeting at this link: https://tinyurl.com/censusdevel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.