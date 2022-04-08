SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new program is offering transportation access for Southern Indiana residents in recovery.
The Indiana Recovery Network is partnering with Lyft and other agencies to offer free rides for people in recovery from addiction. The service began Monday, and it is offered across the state in coordination with Regional Recovery Hubs across Indiana.
For Southern Indiana, THRIVE Recovery Community Organization is the local Regional Recovery Hub, which serves Scott, Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, Jefferson, Jennings, Jackson, Brown and Bartholomew counties.
Program partners also include Indiana 211 and the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
The rides are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To receive a free Lyft ride, people must be a participant in a Regional Recovery Hub such as THRIVE.
Phil Stucky, executive director of THRIVE, said the free Lyft rides can be used for a variety of purposes related to recovery, including transporting people to the doctor, recovery meetings or probation appointments.
“I want everyone to know that this is just one more way that we’re trying to get access back into the recovery community, whatever that journey looks like for them,” he said.
It will help minimize barriers for people with limited access to transportation, including someone who might have to wait on a bus that only comes every three hours or so, he said.
