CLARK COUNTY — As Clark County celebrates the growth of residents and businesses, local governments have to work behind the scenes to ensure that infrastructure keeps up.
Over the last couple of years Jeffersonville and Charlestown have both seen more people settling down and more businesses opening up.
But with more people means more cars crowding roads and more wastewater making its way to treatment facilities.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said that people are finding Clark County to be a nice place to settle outside of the hustle and bustle of larger cities.
“I think folks are coming here to settle, and maybe they work in Louisville but they’re coming here to settle,” she said.
The Lewis and Clark Toll Bridge was completed in 2016, a factor that Hodges said plays into the increasing interest in the county.
“It really increases access to that side of Louisville without having to go down into downtown. We see quite a bit of traffic coming over,” Hodges said.
Expansion at River Ridge Commerce Center has also been pointed to as a huge factor in the growth of the area, as it results in new companies establishing themselves in the community, creating new jobs and bringing in new workers.
As Charlestown sees unprecedented residential growth, they are seeing a steady rise every year in residential building permits for new construction, according to Hodges.
“In 2008 as far as new construction, we had less than 20 building permits, and last year we did over 200,” she said.
The city is already on target to beat those numbers in 2022, Hodges said.
In Jeffersonville, the city council president, Matt Owen, said that they are firing on all cylinders in that they are growing residentially, commercially and industrially.
Hodges and Owen both noted that it’s difficult to pinpoint what came first, the rise in residents or the increasing housing projects.
Owen said that a lot of the factors involved in growth go hand in hand, and one thing helps support the other.
With more housing projects being developed, Owen said there is going to be more commercial development.
Hodges said that all of the sectors are a mutually supportive system, citing the growth at River Ridge as an example.
“The landing of several major companies over the past decade or so, it gets people looking at our area. Once they’re looking and they see what’s available, they realize that the land is readily available for development and people need and want housing,” she said.
INFRASTRUCTURE A PRIORITY
Recently, Charlestown has seen the expansion of housing development at Renaissance Park, the Danbury Oaks subdivision, Skipper’s Ridge and will see development for Shadow Lake soon.
Along with single and multi-family residential spaces, Shadow Lake is going to be developed to include a combination of retail shops and industrial space.
Hodges said that this development is expected to bring more growth to the city, and they are already composing a plan to accommodate the expected increase in traffic.
“We want to make sure that we’re providing alternative access points for people and that they’re increasing ease of traffic flow and not causing hindrances,” she said.
Changes to traffic are probably the most noticeable for long time residents of growing areas.
Hodges said that roads are always a top concern for the city, so they make sure to stay ahead of things by completing traffic studies.
“Currently we’re performing a traffic study in partnership with River Ridge for what used to be the old gate 19. We know that there will have to be a traffic light installed there on Highway 60,” Hodges said.
The state and county both have control over the roads that come into Charlestown.
“We’re trying to be proactive in making sure we’re creating pathways for our residents to navigate getting home and getting to the store and getting to work that will not leave them in a highly congested area all the time,” Hodges said.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said that as the city has grown they have had over 100 neighborhood meetings asking for input from current residents. From the meetings, Moore said that one of the biggest requests they heard in the east end of the city was for Charlestown Pike to be widened.
The widening of the road is a $19 million project that will take four years to complete. The construction will be completed in phases to prevent any full closures of the road.
Owen also mentioned that they upgraded areas like Holmans Lane to two lanes, in response to the increase in traffic.
While Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said that the town is not seeing an increase in population, the growth in the county is resulting in traffic congestion in the town.
“A lot of people who are moving out this way are moving to neighborhoods that aren't within the municipal boundaries of Sellersburg,” Smith said, “A lot of them are county areas and they use Sellersburg as their hometown. The postal zip code is a lot larger than the municipal boundaries.”
To deal with the increased traffic, Sellersburg is making road upgrades including working to add traffic lights and a turn lane to Highway 60 in a partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The City of Charlestown operates trash and wastewater, and Hodges said they have seen a high demand for new users in these utilities.
Before signing up for the new Clark County Transfer & Recycling station, the city was on the verge of adding another sanitation route.
Charlestown is only at half capacity for their wastewater treatment facility, but anticipating growth they are designing an expansion.
“The impending growth at River Ridge has forced us to address the fact that we're going to go beyond that capacity very quickly,” Hodges said.
The expansion will double the facility’s capacity that will service both the growing industry and residential population.
Jeffersonville is also expanding its wastewater treatment facility as a result of River Ridge expansion. The expansion plan is costing the city $38 million and is also planning to double the facility’s capacity.
Though roads and wastewater are essential in operation of day-to-day life, the cities are also focused on improving quality of life.
In Charlestown, Hodges said investment in the school system has led to improvements that are drawing people to the city.
“People acknowledge that the performance is doing well and they want their kids to come to these schools,” she said.
Owen said that an emphasis on quality of place has also been an intentional point of the city’s as they have handled growth.
By focusing on public art, parks and Big Four Station, for example, the city is trying to make Jeffersonville a friendlier place.
“We want people to want to live in Jeffersonville. We want people to be proud that they’re from Jeffersonville,” he said.
