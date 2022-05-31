SOUTHERN INDIANA — The strawberry fields at Loftus Farms in Georgetown are ripe and ready for picking, which is exactly what families are doing on a sunny morning in Floyd County.
Owners Brittany and Jacob Loftus said the farm's been around since 1952 and a lot has changed along the way while doing business in the area.
"(The best part) is probably the people. This farm has had a lot of ups and downs since 1952 and it seems like the community really shows up for people around here," Brittany Loftus said. "Businesses support each other, families know each other."
The farm owns The Berry Shed, at the edge of the Georgetown exit off Interstate 64. It was originally a berry stand that's as old as the farm is and pre-dates the interstate in that part of the region.
People haven't always picked their own berries at the farm, but times are changing and it's an innovative way for the owners to share their product and give people a chance to enjoy time with loved ones.
"It's hard to get the help. We used to bag and bunch and sell, but we can't get any help to do that anymore, so we pivoted to 'U-Pick- only," Jacob said. "People can come and pick the berry they want."
That's what they've been doing since U-Pick opened on May 17. The Loftus' said it will likely be a short strawberry picking season this year that may only last until Memorial Day Weekend, thanks to hot weather and not enough rain.
Then it's on to getting the Berry Shed ready for the season, with its fresh sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers and broccoli. It should open in July.
"Everything here, Loftus picks it, it's something we planted ourselves, we picked ourselves, so there's a lot of love that goes into our produce, you get that too," Brittany said.
Eating locally grown foods has its perks when it comes to flavor and health, too.
"We have a few restaurants we work with, that's even nice to work with local restaurants," Brittany said. "You can go out to eat and still eat locally when you support these local restaurants, we all work together on that."
Jeffersonville resident Traci Pavey and her children spent time that morning picking berries. For her, it's important to support small businesses in Southern Indiana.
"We came out here last year," she said. "The kids love to pick strawberries and blueberries. They like to do it, we come out and do it. Then they eat them all."
GROWTH EXPANDS IN CLARK, FLOYD
Floyd County isn't the only place where businesses are doing something different.
According to the United States Census Bureau, the population estimate of Clark County as of about a year ago is more than 122,000 people. In 2021 more than 1,600 building permits were issued in the area.
Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said PepsiCo. has come to town with a new business model at the Silver Creek Logistics Center.
"They're repairing and maintaining fountain machines and designing new fountain machines," Smith said. "The new wage is $27 an hour."
Smith said companies like that coming to Sellersburg allows for residents to make a good wage that can be reinvested back into the community.
"If Indiana is the crossroads of the nation, then Sellersburg is the crossroads of Clark County," Smith said.
The reinvestment can go into local spots like Mood Coffee Company, whose Generation Z owners opened the shop in the middle of the pandemic.
Sisters Shawn Cox and Caitlin Govanus opened the venture in 2020 after the previous owners of the space at 201 South Indiana Ave., which housed Dragon's Den Coffee House and Cafe, offered the shop to them.
"I was working in a warehouse and (Shawn) had been working for Dragon's Den, and they decided that wasn't what they wanted to do anymore," Govanus said. "So when they offered the building to (Shawn) she called me. I put in my two weeks (notice) the day I found out we got the offer accepted."
The sisters did some minor renovations and started up as soon as they could.
"As women, we love coffee, we love going to different coffee shops, especially in the Louisville-area," Cox said. "There's different coffee shops in The Highlands (neighborhood), they're super cute. We wanted to start something like that in Sellersburg."
The pair lived in the town for 20 years and wanted to give back.
As Generation Z business owners, they said they know it's important to share their authentic personalities with customers. They also know social media is a way to draw business in.
The shop is right off Interstate 65 and a lot of people passing through the area will look for coffee shops and choose Mood Coffee Company after looking at its presence online.
"Social media is one big inside joke," Cox said. "Our signature latte's are called Vibe Checks. We try to make people chuckle a little bit."
Mood Coffee Company also offers space for students at Ivy Tech Sellersburg and Indiana University Southeast to study and catch up with friends.
The space is large, open and accented with wood, yellows and blues. There are sandwich options at the shop, along with hot, cold and blended drinks.
Cultivator Coffee in New Albany is a favorite for the owners to go visit. They serve Sunergos Coffee at the location as well.
"(Sunergos) has been very helpful getting us started, helping with training videos," Cox said.
Right next door to Mood Coffee Company is UpScale Hobbies, a shop that specializes in plastic model kits, hobby supplies and paints.
Owner Chris Baskett opened the store online in 2017 and then the storefront this year.
"We've been here just over three months," he said. "So far, so good. We've been doing very well."
Initially Baskett, who works full time as a web developer, ran the shop out of his basement in Sellersburg. He's moving to Charlestown soon, so decided to open a brick and mortar location.
"I lived in Sellersburg for the last five years, going on six, and that's kind of the reason I wanted to stay in Sellersburg," he said. "I like the fact that Sellersburg is centrally located to a lot of other places. Not too far of a drive from New Albany, Clarksville, Scottsburg and Charlestown."
The location on South Indiana Street is right off a highway exit too, making it easy for people to travel from places like Indianapolis to visit.
For Baskett, the original plan was to do his full-time job from the shop and help occasionally with customers if they chose to come into the shop.
"Fridays and Saturdays are usually very busy for us," he said.
Baskett also does a large shipping business from the store and said he's shipped thousands of packages from coast to coast and even to places as far away as Australia.
He said his advice to anyone who wants to open up a business in Southern Indiana is to work hard.
"Stick with it, it takes time and it doesn't happen overnight," he said.
MORE THAN ONE USE
It's not just single businesses showing up in Southern Indiana. Popular mixed-use developments are also planned for places that haven't had any previously.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said River Ridge is the largest development, but it isn't the only growth.
"The development of the Shadow Lake property is on schedule for zoning at the June 13 zoning meeting," she said. "Essentially it is a large, mixed-use development from Highway 62 to County Road 403."
The plans include retail and commercial property on the front side, with a light industrial component behind the shops located at High Jackson Road.
In the area from High Jackson Road to C.R. 403, there's a development of single family homes.
"That's growth-wise, hands down, the biggest investment in the city outside of River Ridge," she said.
There's also plans for a retirement community in the area, if all passes at the zoning meeting.
"I can't even find the words, it leaves me truly speechless on how big the project is and the trust being placed in the Charlestown community," she said.
Other projects, including a Dollar General Market and likely a Wendy's, are in the works in Charlestown.
The plan is to create a sense of community in Charlestown, drawing in people who are tired of living in a big city, but still want the amenities they offer. Recently Hodges said she spoke to a woman who was visiting Charlestown from Boston, Massachusetts after her son moved to Charlestown.
"(She said) I never thought about Indiana looking like this,' I think that sums it up, we just have that down home appeal," Hodges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.