CHARLESTOWN — River Ridge Commerce Center has transformed Southern Indiana since it opened on the former site of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Clark County.
Even as the park continues to grow and bring more jobs in Jeffersonville, Charlestown's section of River Ridge is also advancing, and the area is poised for significant developments over the next few years.
Devin Hillsdon-Smith, chief director of business development and external affairs for the River Ridge Development Authority, said the growth in Charlestown represents the start of a “new era in River Ridge.”
“We’ve been very successful with the section of Jeffersonville —we’ve got that rolling and started to create that foundation, the base," he said. “We started bringing the jobs. We turned it into this crazy vision that nobody really believed in to [the point] where we can’t stop people from calling us. We’re that hot of a commodity.”
“What this represents in this new era —we get to pivot and start to diversify the region’s economic base,” he said. “We’re making sure that we’re bringing in operations that are complementary to what is up in Jeffersonville, that are different.”
Hillsdon-Smith said the development of the Charlestown section of the park will contribute to the overall “resiliency” of the commerce center.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, also a board member with the River Ridge Development Authority, is looking forward to the future as the city’s section of the commerce park develops, allowing Charlestown to move beyond the imprint of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant.
Over the next five years, there will be a “complete change” in Charlestown as developments progress in River Ridge,” Hodges said.
“People have been seeing a change as buildings have come down, and they’re about to see that switch over to buildings going up,” she said.
There are still obstacles to overcome as River Ridge proceeds with the clearing of the former ammunition plant and puts in the needed infrastructure, but River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said he “feels really optimistic about the future of development in Charlestown.”
[We’re] moving aggressively in the future to prepare for new developments mostly on the north end of the commerce center in Charlestown,” he said.
A TURNING POINT
In Charlestown, there are close to 2,500 developable acres in the commerce park, excluding an area with an old-growth forest that will be off-limits for development, according to Hillsdon-Smith.
As of mid-May, four land sales are in progress with four different developers in Charlestown’s portion of River Ridge, including one that is under contract and three with letters of intent. This includes two 40-acre and two 19-acre tracts — there will be two facilities of approximately 600,000 square feet and two facilities of approximately 300,000 square foot buildings.
On Paul Garrett Drive, MR3 Development recently began construction of a 210,000-square-foot facility in Charlestown.
Altogether, there are two million new square feet of industrial space coming to Charlestown over the next 18 to 24 months, according to Hillsdon-Smith. This is a “turning point” for the commerce park, he said.
“In the next 18 to 24 months, you’re not going to recognize this section.”
In November of 2021, OmniTRAX took over River Ridge’s rail operations, and the company quickly began rehabilitation of rail infrastructure for the River Ridge Railroad. Acy said both OmniTRAX and River Ridge are focused on marketing to industrial prospects.
Hodges said the “revitalization” and “rebirth” of rail service will play a major role in the growth of the commerce park.
“Part of it is to make sure that companies coming in who need rail service have a place to land here,” she said. “So rather than just seeing storage cars, you’re going to see rail moving in and out again.”
Hodges emphasizes that significant remediation is ongoing as River Ridge works to transform land that was once home to the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant.
“When you come up Ind. 62 and see these open fields — in 2013 these still had the smokestacks,” she said. “There’s been a lot of change from that perspective in terms of remediation, and there’s still a ton more left to go.”
Hillsdon-Smith said the “the train is leaving the station” in terms of Charlestown’s role in River Ridge’s growth. He noted the ongoing work involved in clearing the remnants of the ammunition plant.
“Ever since we got control of this property from the federal government, the name of the game has been clearing out all the encumbrances that the feds left behind,” he said. “So taking down all the old dilapidated buildings, going through and taking out the invasive species. Now we’re in demolition phase five, so we’re clearing all this out.”
In addition to OmniTRAX’s involvement with River Ridge's rail service, the commerce park is investing in other infrastructure needs in Charlestown to prepare for future developments.
For example, the new Miami Trail, located off of Ind. 62, is a major roadway for the Charlestown side of the commerce park, and River Ridge will also add roads to eventually connect with Patrol Road in Jeffersonville.
“Underneath [Miami Trail] you have new water lines, new sanitary lines…and we have a brand-new $4 million dollar 2-million gallon water tower,” Hillsdon-Smith said.
Both Charlestown and Jeffersonville are working toward sewer projects to support growth in the area. The City of Charlestown is planning to build a new wastewater plant to serve residents, and the City of Jeffersonville is planning to expand the North Wastewater Treatment Plant in River Ridge.
Charlestown’s growth will not be limited to River Ridge. Outside the commerce park, the nearby Shadow Lake development will feature a commercial retail area with restaurants and services to support people working in River Ridge, according to Hodges.
Through the partnership with Charlestown and River Ridge, “the residents have a place to live, River Ridge gives them a place to work, and the auxiliary services at places like Shadow Lake are going to provide them a place to play and eat,” Hodges said.
“So you truly have that full integration happening here that didn’t happen before,” she said.
Hodges feels that the community is able to "redirect the focus of this land” that has “been in many ways a scar on our community for so long.”
“From the time the plant closed down and the time these buildings started closing down until the revitalization of the rail — you can see even as you approach the physical scar of what was left behind,” she said. “Since the 1990s, the economy in Charlestown has been more or less declining, the downtown basically shut down except for a few holdouts, and so this is a turning point for us. This is truly a rebirth for the city, and one that is community-informed.”
Hillsdon-Smith said River Ridge is prioritizing manufacturing operations in the commerce park, particularly companies that will be served by the River Ridge Railroad.
“Statistically, rail-served manufacturing jobs tend to pay better and tend to be stickier — and what I mean by sticker is that they are the type of jobs people stay at for a long time, whether that’s because of benefits or what have you,” he said.
He also emphasized what River Ridge “is not willing to bring in.”
“So we’re not willing to bring in operations that are going to bring down the average wage, we’re not going to bring in operations that have the potential to emit significant environmental pollutants… we’re not willing to bring in projects that would bring any sort of concern for human health or safety,” Hillsdon-Smith said.
Acy said River Ridge will soon develop a new strategic plan, which will include much of the development on the north end and provide a “blueprint” for land use. The plan will look into trends in office park development and manufacturing, which could possibly include a focus on the electrical vehicle industry or companies seeking to address supply chain issues.
“So we will be looking at trends and what the predictions are, and that will drive a couple things in the strategic plan,” he said.
Hodges emphasized the “ethical development” occurring through River Ridge, saying it will be the type of development that will "improve the economic situation for our residents, not just for the developer.”
Hodges describes River Ridge’s focus as “truly revolutionary” for Charlestown.
“We have that small-town feel still going on, we have developable land here, and we want to see that developed ethically and responsibly,” she said. “We don’t want to see the destruction of our natural resources, we want to see the enhancement of those things. So blending that quality of life and drilling it down to the kitchen table of households that live here — that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Bringing in high-paying jobs is one of Hodge’s priorities.
“My top priority is making sure the wages are good wages — that someone who’s going to come live in Charlestown is going to be able to make enough of a wage here working at the commerce center that they’re going to be able to afford a house, they’re going to be able to afford to send their kids to the extracurriculars they want, they’re going to be able to spend their money and shop to keep the local businesses alive,” Hodges said.
“So just helping that economy recover from the years of decline it’s experienced since the plant shut down— that’s my No. 1 thing,” she said.
Hodges gave a train analogy to describe the community partnerships involved in Charlestown’s industrial growth, which is the “perfect trifecta” involving River Ridge, the city and the private sector, she said.
“In that whole picture, River Ridge is like the maintenance of the way,” she said. “On the rail, you always have a team where that’s their job is the maintenance of the way. They’re out in front of everyone else making sure these tracks are clear of debris, that they’re smooth and when a train come through it’s not going to derail…so in this little trifecta, River Ridge Commerce Center is the maintenance of the way. They’re helping everything run smoothly in Charlestown’s growth and rebirth.”
