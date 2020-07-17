3 New Albany students in PROJECT SING OUT!
Three students from New Albany High School will be participating in PROJECT SING OUT!, a one-night-only livestreamed event to raise funds for the Educational Theatre Foundation.
The New Albany students, who are members of the International Thespian Society, Troupe 4501, the honor society for theatre students, are Karlee Young, Madeline Fisher, and Miah Jameson. Their teacher is Amy Miller.
PROJECT SING OUT! will be a one-night-only event on Monday, July 20 at 7pm EST. The broadcast can be viewed exclusively on Playbill.com’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Donations to support the Educational Theatre Foundation can be made at www.projectsingout.org.
Project Sing Out! will feature additional performances and special appearances by Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”); Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award and Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg (“The View”); Tony Award winner BD Wong; Broadway legend Chita Rivera, Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle (“House of Lies,” Topdog/Underdog), and many other major entertainment figures.
Project Sing Out! was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift in education across the country. Executive Producer Hailey Kilgore saw a need in schools and the event will raise funds to support arts education, specifically in low-income communities and communities of color.
Tour De Pork Bike Ride with Brutally Handsome
Tour De Pork bike ride raises funds for the Ohio River Greenway project, a cycling, walking, and running route along the Ohio River connecting New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville. The Turtle Run Winery, Corydon, is sponsoring Tour De Pork on Saturday, Aug. 1. You can choose a 25 or 50 mile bike ride. Upon returning, you’ll be treated to a pulled pork meal at the Turtle Run Winery, 940 St. Peters Church Road NE, Corydon. The bike ride starts at 8 a.m. and everyone should be finished by 6 p.m. Music at the winery will be provided throughout the day, begins at 11 a.m. Brutally Handsome is the ultimate Eagles Cover band. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/549551285750388/
$40 (Register Online by July 30). Ride day registration, $50.
Sunday Concert Series: The Vinyl Kings
Turtle Run Winery, 940 St. Peters Church Road, NE, Corydon, will sponsor 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, July 19. Classic vinyl hits from an amazing band that has been coming to Turtle Creek Winery for the past 15 plus years. They really have the groove down for playing the fun-loving and great classic hits and rock of all time. The concert is free and family friendly. You are welcome to bring food. No food vendors this year at this point. Cheese and crackers will be available in the winery. No other alcohol permitted.
Wine Walk moved to Aug. 28
The summer Wine Walk event will be on Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in historic Downtown Jeffersonville. Taste wine samples at 12 different tasting stations, stroll the sidewalks, visit local shops, listen to live music on the sidewalks. Tickets go on sale July 31. Note: This event subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sunnyside Master Gardener
The Sunnyside Master Gardener meeting for August will be cancelled in compliance with Purdue University Extension recommendations for reducing the spread of the COVID-19 VIRUS. Sunnyside Master Gardeners and the Purdue University Extension continue to place the health and safety of its members and guests at the highest level.
Clark County Homemakers
Clark County Extension Homemakers held a drawing to select the 2020 winner of the annual scholarship quilt. The winner of the handmade quilt is Annette Hobson of Nabb.
Harding University Graduate
Nolan Fertig of Jeffersonville is one of more than 800 students who received a diploma and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony Aug. 15, 2020. Fertig received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, AR.
Huber named to state development board
Dana Huber of Borden, vice president of marketing and public relations at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards, will serve through June 30, 2024 on the board of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
Huber was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Other appointments were Allison Barber, President and COO of the Indiana Fever; Matt Eckert of Schnellville, president and CEO of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari; Stephen Ferguson of Bloomington, Chairman of the Board of Cook Group Incorporated, and William Knox of Fishers, Director of Grand Park Sports Campus.
House Enrolled Act 1115 established the IDDC with the goal of elevating Indiana’s position as the best place to live and visit. On July 1, 2020, the corporation began to operate as a joint public-private agency that will be able to raise its own funds, a move designed to reduce the state’s funding of the agency and increase its ability to be competitive.
