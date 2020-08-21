JEFFERSONVILLE — A group of Southern Indiana artists is harnessing community energy for a series of art pieces designed to honor and uplift healthcare workers at Clark Memorial Health.
The first installation of “Project Uplift,” a collaboration between the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, Clark Memorial Health and Today’s Media, was hung recently at the hospital, with the second and third pieces to be placed in the coming weeks.
The impetus for the art came in early spring at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when representatives from Today’s Media approached the commission and asked about partnering on a series dedicated to hospital staff and the hard work they do every day.
Jeffersonville Public Arts Commissioner Dawn Spyker took it to the commission, who agreed it was important, and they began to put a call out to artists who rent spaces at the NoCo Arts Center in Jeffersonville.
What they came up with are pieces that speak to the time and capture the sentiment of the community toward those on the front lines of healthcare, and brighten the space for all who see them.
“I am incredibly excited and just proud to be a part of this process and also to be part of such a dynamic group of artists,” Spyker said. “They really embraced this project and have come up with pieces that are incredibly thoughtful, timely and just well-done.”
The first, titled “Blocks of Love,” is a creation of husband-wife team Jennie and Lukas DiBenneditto. It consists of two panels on opposite walls of a hallway near the hospital’s main entrance. The panels incorporate handwritten messages from community members on gradient-shaded wooden blocks.
“From far away, viewers will see a large purple heart with beautiful gradient colors coming from the center,” the artists wrote in their statement. “Up close, you can stop to read each handwritten note and feel the love represented by your community.”
The next piece, “Meditation in Motion,” includes a poem written and brought to life by artist and author Sarah Young. It will hang along a well-traveled staff hallway and able to be read from either direction.
“No matter what pace you pass through this hall, these words were meant to be read freely, aloud or to yourself, as often or as seldom as you need, from either direction you enter,” Young wrote in her artist statement.
The final piece, expected to be hung in September, is a collaboration of artists Malliccaaii Green, Tammy Burke, Greg Rush, Phillip Collins, Jennie DiBenneditto, Lisa Fowler and Young. Like the other pieces, the messages depend on perspective.
“We’ve selected four strong words to be the main centerpiece and if you get close and really look at it, you can see really subtle words on each panel,” Green said. These words are associated, like struggle and pain associated with stress, one of the four main words.
And it won’t look the same every time, Green said.
“People coming from both directions and the elevator are going to see this in a different way,” he said.
Ruth Schmidt, chief operating officer at Clark Memorial, said for her, while the artwork is cheerful, it also makes her feel uplifted.
“We are so excited to have this,” she said. “It’s really nice to have pieces from local artists, being a community hospital.
“I get compliments every day about the artwork and we can’t wait for the other pieces to come.”
Schmidt said she feels the artists wanted to reflect the emotions and stressors that healthcare workers experience — a profession now made more stressful with COVID-19 — and also give them some ways to cope with what they’re experiencing.
She added that the team at Clark has done an outstanding job throughout the pandemic, with their work and by striving to stay positive.
“I think we feel like we’re making a difference,” she said. “We’re right in the middle of it and we have been in the middle of it, I think our team has done a great job of just continuing on, continuing to take care of patients.”
Derek Milby, director of surgical services at the hospital, said he feels that already with the first piece, the area is brighter, happier.
“It’s good to see colors on the wall,” he said. “It makes it more vibrant around the facility.”
Milby added that the art can help give peace and support to not only hospital staff, but anyone who comes to the hospital.
“It’s the trials and tribulations of this not only to staff, but everybody who walks in the building,” he said. “It’s something that’s uplifting.”
Spyker said she’s happy to have so much involvement in the pieces — both from the community and the staff who submitted surveys as part of the creative process.
“They’ve reached out to community members and had them provide information, and embedded that information,” Spyker said. “Which is a really thoughtful and creative way to have our community participate in this and not just have it simply be an art piece that adorns a wall but instead, a real message.”
