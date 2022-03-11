FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners are expected to follow suit and approve a resolution encouraging proposals for the redevelopment of the City-County Building and North Annex.
The Floyd County Council unanimously OKd the same non-binding resolution Tuesday. It supports the Floyd County Building Authority's plan to accept proposals for converting the City-County Building into a justice center and converting the North Annex property along Grant Line Road into a headquarters for administrative offices.
The commissioners are likely to vote this month on the resolution. While many county leaders have supported the general concept, the resolution doesn't guarantee that any of the proposals will be accepted.
“This is more of a letter of intent,” said Councilwoman Denise Konkle. “It doesn't bind us to anything, it just shows our support for this project, which desperately needs something to be done to the building.”
The condition of the City-County Building was the catalyst for the project. New Albany moved its offices to a new city hall last year. Preliminary discussions have called for the City-County Building to house courts and related operations.
The administrative offices in the building would be moved to the North Annex, which is adjacent to Sam Peden Community Park. County officials have engaged with entities including the library and LifeSpan Resources about public-private partnerships to bring additional services to the North Annex site along with the administrative headquarters.
A third component of the plan involves the potential redevelopment or sale of the M. Lucille Reisz Building along East Spring Street in New Albany. The building houses probation services.
Though the resolution passed 7-0, Council President Dale Bagshaw said he's “generally not in favor” of moving administrative offices to Grant Line Road. He prefers those offices to remain downtown.
Commissioner Tim Kamer presented the resolution to the council this week.
“The commissioners' full intent at our next meeting is to support this resolution,” Kamer said.
