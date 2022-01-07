SOUTHERN INDIANA — A house bill that will be proposed in Indiana’s 2022 legislative session aims to reduce the number of infant deaths in the state by adding to current law to refine the autopsy process.
Indiana is in the top 20 states with the highest sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID) per 100,000 live births, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) between 2015 and 2019, the latest available data.
SUIDs are broken down into the categories of accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, sudden infant death syndrome or an unknown cause.
As of now, Indiana statute requires that a coroner cannot certify the cause of an unexpected and sudden death of a child that was less than 3 years old until an autopsy is performed. The modification included in House Bill No. 1169 would require that “a comprehensive autopsy” is performed before a death can be described as a SUID.
The bill states a comprehensive autopsy is to include imaging, pathology, toxicology, death scene photos and the submission of the SUID report form to a child death pathologist.
Rep. Ed Clere, a Republican from New Albany, authored this bill to create uniformity in the autopsy process in every county in the state and have state statute align with the CDC’s best practices for SUID autopsies.
“Right now, there is inconsistency among Indiana’s 92 counties in how these cases are handled. As a result the reporting differs from county to county and the information and data is inconsistent,” Clere said.
By improving the process of conducting autopsies, Clere said that this will lead to reducing infant deaths as the provided information will be used to develop evidence-based approaches.
“It will allow us to develop a better understanding of the causes of sudden unexplained infant deaths and have fewer cases in which the cause is unknown or misunderstood,” Clere said.
Clere clarified that this legislation is not intended to criticize any particular county or coroner,and that autopsies being performed now might meet the current statutory requirements but that they are not as thorough as the CDC’s best practices.
Nationwide SUID also has a disproportionate effect when it comes to race and ethnicity. The latest CDC data, from 2014-2018, shows that the American Indian/Alaska Native population has over 200 SUID per 100,000 live births, with the non-Hispanic Black population having over 180 and non-Hispanic Whites having over 80, despite White people making up the largest portion of the population.
Clere said that he thinks that these changes to the autopsy process statewide will help to address this disproportionality and eventually reduce it.
Rep. Rita Fleming, a Democrat from Jeffersonville and a co-author of the bill, who is a former obstetrician, said that doctors have identified some of the risk factors leading to SUID, but now they are looking to gather all available information and understand the ideologies behind it.
Some of the risk factors for SUID include low birth weight, being born prematurely, smoking in the home or smoking during pregnancy, among others.
Fleming said that one important piece of information she would give to parents is to ensure that their babies are laid flat on their backs in their crib or on a firm surface without any fluffy blankets or stuffed animals to prevent suffocation.
“What we have learned recently in the past 5-6 years is that the practice that we used to have of placing infants on their abdomen, on their side, was not a good idea and perhaps probably did contribute to the death of infants, particularly those that are vulnerable, that had the risk factors that I mentioned,” Fleming said.
House Bill No. 1169 also aims to make a number of other changes involving health matters in the state, varying from rules concerning the sanitary operation of tattoo and body piercing shops to changing the use of “illegal drug use” to “substance abuse disorder.”
In regards to the SUID aspect of the bill, Clere said that he worked with Gov. Eric Holcomb on the initiative.
“It’s all about continuing to reduce infant deaths in Indiana and make Indiana’s infant mortality rate the lowest in the Midwest by 2024,” Clere said, referencing Holcomb’s goals for the state.