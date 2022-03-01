FLOYD COUNTY — Bullying is an age-old issue that has taken on added significance in recent years with the growing involvement of teenagers and younger children on social media platforms. Cyberbullying has a far-reaching and lasting impact.
“Bullying is about control. It’s hurtful, humiliating and can lead to devastating consequences,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.
Bullying comes in many different forms and can include name calling, spreading rumors, physical intimidation, singling a person out to make them feel different or calling out a person’s sexuality, religion, race, gender or disability.
According to EmpoweringParents.com, one out of every four children in the United States is bullied at school. “Ongoing bullying can lead to anxiety, depression and suicide attempts,” said Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor Justin Brown.
Unfortunately, Indiana’s teen suicide rate has been higher than the national average since 1999. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Hoosier teens, with more than 50 Indiana young people committing suicide each year.
Depression is the most prevalent mental disorder among adolescents, according to the National Survey of Children’s Health. Over 30% of Indiana high school students report feeling sad or hopeless.
Teens at most risk for depression and/or suicide include victims of crime or bullying, those experiencing problems with friends or teens suffering a traumatic event or loss. Studies have also found a link between time spent on social media and depression.
“It’s unlikely your child will tell you he or she is being bullied,” said Deputy Prosecutor Brown. “Most kids keep the pain inside. That’s why it’s essential parents know the signs that may indicate their child is a victim of bullying.”
Here are some signs parents should look for:
-Dreading going to school
-Performing poorly in subjects they used to do well in
-Having trouble sleeping or sleeping too much
-A change in mood after being on their cell phone or using social
media
-Exhibiting low self-esteem or becoming moody, anxious or depressed
-Having unexplained injuries or missing belongings.
Bullying can lead to depression, anxiety and other mental health
issues. Bullying has resulted in a child committing suicide in far too many
cases.
“It’s important to address the issue immediately and directly,” Lane said. “If you suspect your child is being bullied, discuss it with them.”
Here are some ways to effectively handle the situation:
-Don’t over-personalize it:
This is difficult because your child’s experience can bring up feelings of pain and humiliation from your childhood. Try to avoid over-reacting. Instead, listen calmly and objectively.
-Don’t swoop in immediately:
Rushing in and attempting to solve the problem for your child can backfire. Remain calm, listen to your child and make a plan together. Ask how you can help and help your child develop a strategy to deal with the conflict.
-Take it seriously:
Don’t minimize the situation or tell your child he or she is “too sensitive.” Your child needs you to help him or her respond appropriately.
-Don’t blame:
Don’t assume your child was doing something to make other kids pick on her. Blaming your child will make them shut down and possibly blame themselves. There is no justification for bullying.
-Teach your child not to react out of fear:
If they stand there and take the bullying or lose control or cry, they are giving the bully what they want – a reaction. Help your child practice appropriate responses such as “Stop,” “Don’t talk to me like that” or “Not funny.” These phrases will empower your child and allow them to respond without insulting the bully.
-Encourage your child to try to be with a friend.
Bullies often target those who are isolated.
-Tell your child he can talk to a teacher, counselor or school
administrator when he is being bullied.
Schools must hold those who bully
accountable. If the school fails to address the situation, parents should request a conference.
“There is no excuse for bullying. None,” Lane said. “Educate yourself on this important issue and take time to talk regularly with your children about bullying as well as how they’re feeling.”
