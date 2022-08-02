CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he isn't in possession of evidence sufficient to charge anyone else with a crime in relation to the civil cases filed against Clark County officials, including Sheriff Jamey Noel.
The News and Tribune spoke to Mull on Tuesday morning about the legal proceedings that allege a "night of terror" at the facility that occurred last October.
Two lawsuits have been filed in federal court where women said they were victims of harassment and sexual crimes, including rape, after inmates gained access to their jail pods. A total of 28 female inmates are part of the two lawsuits. These lawsuits are civil cases.
The only case filed in connection to these allegations in criminal court is against former Clark County corrections officer David J. Lowe, who was arrested last fall after authorities said he sold an access to key to a male inmate for $1,000. He's scheduled for trial in November.
"The Clark County Sheriff's office did submit to me an investigative report in which they conducted a large number of interviews with inmates at the jail in the aftermath of the incident where the inmate accessed the key or keys," Mull said. "In the aftermath of that the sheriff's office conducted a number of interviews and conducted additional investigative actions. They did submit that report to me and I did review it. At the conclusion of my review I determined that I did not have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with a crime in relation to anything that had occurred."
Mull said he is not aware of any other evidence that exists in the case.
"The investigation that was conducted, in my mind, was extensive," Mull said. "Upon reviewing that, there was simply not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime other than Mr. Lowe."
He said the Clark County Sheriff's office submitted the entire results of the investigation to the Clark County Prosecutor's office.
"I am always willing to review any additional evidence that comes to light to determine if any more charges are warranted," Mull said. "It's just the fact that right now I don't have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with any other crimes related to this."
