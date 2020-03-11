NEW ALBANY — There was a period of time where many New Albany residents feared what the future might hold for the section of Charlestown Road near the city’s core.
The once-bustling Colonial Manor Shopping Center was slowly becoming more and more vacant, with many other surrounding businesses also packing up and leaving.
Those living in the surrounding neighborhoods decided to make their voices heard by starting grassroots groups to source ideas and kickstart growth. City officials also jumped their efforts into overdrive in finding solutions for the neglected corridor.
Now, many of those seeds will soon start to blossom as deals — including private, public and partnerships — begin to fall into place.
“Infrastructure improvements and incentives to revitalize the Charlestown Road corridor are moving forward,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a press release Tuesday. “Many thanks to our partners and neighbors in one of New Albany’s most cherished neighborhoods.”
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that when he entered his role roughly two years ago, the city’s focus wasn’t limited to Charlestown Road. Instead, there was a vision for that corridor and its connection with Vincennes Street.
Last year, the push for growth on Vincennes Street started to catch fire, he said. Much of this came in the form of new residential developments being planned, including one set to take over the former lot of the iconic Tommy Lancaster Restaurant.
“On Vincennes, we caught an opportunity to do a whole lot really quickly,” he said. “You’ll start to see the fruits of that this year when the townhomes go up. Lancaster Lofts is already under construction right now.”
A similar situation is now occurring on Charlestown Road, Staten noted. The lynchpin of it all seems to be a recently announced public-private partnership to redevelop Colonial Manor.
Last month, Brian Forrest of Hoagland Commercial Realtors revealed plans to make a significant investment in the struggling complex. Forrest, whose team was also behind the rebirth of Quartermaster Station in Jeffersonville, plans to spend $6.5 million for the redevelopment.
The city is also contributing to the project in the form of a $1 million investment, which will go toward infrastructure, facade work, lighting and parking lot improvements. The project is set to bring hundreds of new jobs to the center once the new tenants open up shop.
“What Mr. Forrest is doing out there is just fantastic,” Staten said. “It’s a fantastic project. To have upward of 170 people working out of that building changes the whole dynamic of that corridor. If you’re a restaurant owner, you’re thinking there’s going to be more people coming in here. It’s a slam dunk in getting more cars put on that road.”
But the rebirth of Colonial Manor isn’t the only project that will change the face of Charlestown Road. Another former New Albany icon along the corridor is also set to become new housing.
Since burning down, the former Steinert’s near the intersection with Silver Street has sat as a vacant slab of asphalt. This year, a new development will transform the lot into a 24-unit apartment complex.
“That’s great, because we’ve talked about the need for more housing, whether it’s multi-family housing, affordable housing or even higher end,” Staten said. “We need more stock. It’ll add more people living on the corridor.”
Other vacant lots in the area, including the former Sonic property, are being eyed by the city for potential purchase.
Joining the other developments will be new parks and greenspace in the coming year. At Charlestown Road’s intersection with Slate Run Road sits the former Zesto location. In recent months, the oddly-shaped lot has been used as a staging area for improvements being made along Slate Run Road. Once that project wraps, the site will be utilized to beautify the area.
“Even if we just add trees and grass, that goes a long way in changing your psyche going down that corridor,” Staten said. “You’ll no longer think you might be heading into a rougher area of town. What we’ve done really well over the last several years is dress up certain areas. It makes people feel a little more prideful and more comfortable. We know people like to see green.”
As it currently sits, roughly 10% of the city’s population lives within half a mile of Colonial Manor. All of these projects put together could see more residents come to the area, which brought up another idea to put a bow on the strip. Moving forward, the city has announced intentions to promote walkability in the area by improving sidewalks, crosswalks and street lighting.
“It makes people want to be there,” Staten said. “So if you’re looking for a house or an office, you’ll see all of this going on. This is where they’ll want to be. That increases the opportunity for walkability in that area. If you live in one of the neighborhoods behind there, you might be able to even walk to your office in the future.”
