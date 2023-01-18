NEW ALBANY — Prosser Career Education Center will hold its annual open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 4202 Charlestown Road in New Albany.
Prospective students, guardians, alumni and friends from the Southern Indiana area are invited to attend. Community members and potential students can use this opportunity to take a self-guided tour the facility while interacting with program area instructors and current students.
Prosser serves students from 25 high schools representing six different counties in Southern Indiana. The school offers 26 different career and technical programs and courses for adult learners. Nearly all of Prosser's programs are designated by the State of Indiana as “high-wage/high-demand” careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.