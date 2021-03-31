NEW ALBANY — Prosser Career Education Center is inviting the community to tour the New Albany school as COVID-19 protocols ease.
Prosser is offering an in-person open house April 6, April 8 and April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The tours are open to the general public.
The open house is meant to introduce current high school sophomores and juniors to the facility and the programs offered at the career and technical education school.
The open house usually takes place in January, but due to COVID-19, the school presented a virtual open house instead at that time.
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said she is excited to open the building to the public again.
“We always feel better to get people into the building to see all we have to offer,” Campbell said. “I still think some people don’t quite understand all the career programs we have available.”
At the open house, students and families can see Prosser’s labs firsthand and talk to instructors in various programs.
“It gives not only insight into Prosser, but better insight into career paths they can pursue in their future,” Campbell said.
Although the virtual open house in January received plenty of views, Campbell stressed the importance of getting people into the building to see Prosser’s hands-on programs.
Attendees can learn about programs ranging from welding to cybersecurity. The open house will also focus on Prosser’s new automation and robotics program that will be offered in the 2021-22 semester.
The open house will showcase Prosser’s “state-of-the-art” facility, which is up to industry standards, Campbell said.
Masks will be required, and although there isn’t a set limit on attendance, staff will be monitoring to make sure distancing is maintained, according to Campbell.
