NEW ALBANY – Prosser Career Education Center Principal Nancy Campbell was selected to participate in the inaugural Level Up Leadership program hosted by The Indiana Department of Education.
The IDE is committed to the recruitment, retention, and development of excellent educators across the state of Indiana. Ten mentors and seventy educators have been selected to participate and will engage in innovative and relevant professional development to grow as leaders.
"It is a great honor to have been chosen to participate in Indiana’s first Level Up Leadership Cohort," Campbell said. "This awesome opportunity will not only benefit my professional growth, but it will also allow for networking and exploration that will positively impact the students, staff, and families I serve as a building leader."
