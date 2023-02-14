For the third consecutive year, Metro United Way will host its annual Build-a-Bed event at Prosser Career Education Center in the Auto Technology Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a,m. to noon. The event is closed to the public.
Prosser is much more than just a host. In preparing for this event students participating in the Construction Technology program, under the leadership of Ron Zimmer, have invested many hours transitioning quality grade lumber from boards to furniture. Ensuring quality furniture is produced is always the number one priority for Zimmer and his students.
The event will produce 200 beds for students in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties who do not have a bed to call their own. Metro United Way launched this program in 2017 resulting in 541 beds being distributed to date. Bed recipients are identified by the public-school systems.
Recipients of beds are often sharing a bed with parents or siblings, sleeping on worn-out mattresses on the floor or sleeping on sofas. Prosser and Metro United Way are focused on meeting the needs of students and are dedicated to addressing the Education Gaps within the communities.
Build-a-Bed ensures students receive a quality night's sleep which allows them to show up and be their best in the classroom.
