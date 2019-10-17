NEW ALBANY – Prosser is hoping to help break barriers, showing young women that they can seek a career in male-dominated fields.
The second annual Paint it Pink event tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to noon, is aimed at showcasing potential career fields to young women in grades 5th-8th. Those careers will include business, auto tech, heavy equipment, construction, culinary, criminal justice, fire and rescue, auto collisions and health careers.
“It’s an effort to increase female student interest in those trades. A lot of those programs are historically male dominated occupations,” said Eddie Bobbitt, college and career counselor for Prosser. “We want to reach out to the female population and let them know they have those opportunities as well.”
Bobbitt said timing is everything, with middle school aged students starting to plan their high school and thus college careers.
Last year, the event drew in 65 young women. This year, 85 are expected.
Bobbitt said during the event, the students will get to explore each of the featured career areas for about 20 minutes with hands-on activities. Participants will also get a T-shirt.
Bobbitt said people are required to register for the free event in advance by emailing vprince@nafcs.k12.in.us. Walk-up registrations will not be accepted.
Prosser is located at 4202 Charlestown Road, in New Albany.
