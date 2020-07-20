NEW ALBANY — Like the rest of New Albany-Floyd County schools, Prosser Career Education Center will offer a combination of in-person and virtual learning for the school year ahead.
However, students participating in virtual classes still are encouraged to attend in-person labs, school leaders said.
Prosser is following the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. reopening plan, but it has also released a school-level plan addressing changes specific to the career education school, including plans for lab activities on campus.
In the school's traditional learning experience, students will participate in all classroom lessons and labs on campus. For those completing online learning, students will use Google Classroom to watch a live stream from the Prosser classroom, and they will be able to interact with their teacher virtually during class.
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said students enrolled in the school's virtual learning are strongly encouraged to participate in lab activities on campus, although it is not required.
They will have the option to watch a video showing the the lab activity, but if they do not participate in the labs, they will likely not be able to earn dual college credits or industry certifications.
Alan Taylor, Prosser director of career and technical education, said lab-based instruction cannot be replicated in a virtual setting.
"We're hopeful to be able to maintain face-to-face instruction. It's difficult to teach heavy equipment operations and welding and other career fields without having lab opportunities."
According to the NAFC reopening plan, Prosser students and staff will be required to wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.
As students participate in the labs, there should be plenty of room for social distancing, Campbell said, and certain programs already were required to use face shields and other personal protective equipment even before COVID-19.
"The challenge is — just as in a traditional classroom — looking at the group work and the teachers as far as the delivery of the instruction," she said. "That might look a little different."
Taylor said certain activities at Prosser will be more conducive to social distancing than a traditional classroom, including welding labs where students are working in individual booths. Class sizes are also smaller than many at traditional schools.
Even if students attend school virtually at their home schools, they would still have the option to attend classes in-person at Prosser, Campbell said.
Prosser also is offering an in-person Career and Technical Education program this summer so students can earn certifications they were not able to complete when schools shut down in the spring, Taylor said.
Despite the challenge presented by COVID-19, Campbell believes Prosser will still have a strong enrollment this school year, she said. She believes the majority of students will be attending in person.
"We're working very hard to make sure we have a safe environment for our students, teachers and staff to come to work," she said.
