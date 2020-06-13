NEW ALBANY — Peaceful, passionate and purposeful — today’s protest in downtown New Albany drew hundreds of people in a demonstration against racial injustice and police brutality.
Protestors marched on East Spring Street beginning at the Vincennes Street intersection in a demonstration organized by The Movement. Police and city officials joined in the procession. At about 11 a.m., protestors began making their way to the City-County Building where several members of the public spoke about injustice, racial profiling and the need for people to stand together against inequality.
“We are all part of the community and we want to see equality and we want to see change,” said Maurice Ball, one of the lead members of The Movement and organizers of the protest. Ball is also a pastor at Relevant Church in New Albany.
He emphasized the need for black people to have input in decisions that affect their communities.
“If you don’t have a seat at the table, you can’t see change,” he said.
The city shut down streets to make way for the protest, which was peaceful yet pointed against systematic problems, police brutality and racism. Protestors called for recognition of inequalities in policing, government and education while demanding action from elected officials and citizens to reform what many defined as a culture stacked against persons of color.
The procession halted along the route for prayers to be offered before the crowd made its way to the lawn of the City-County Building. Several people spoke there about their experiences and why racism can’t be stopped without a community-wide effort.
“We’re ready to make a change in the community and in Jeffersonville and Clarksville,” said Ann Carruthers, as she urged people to be involved in the process including a commitment to education.
In a moving and symbolic gesture, the crowd sat down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It represented the length of time George Floyd was pinned under former Minnesota policeman Derek Chauvin’s knee on Memorial Day. Floyd’s death spurred nationwide protests and calls for police reform.
One of the focal topics of the day was the need to vote. A station for voter registration was set up in front of Pints & Union, and many speakers stressed that change can only be accomplished by showing up at the voting booth on election day.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan was among the city officials at the event. He spoke with organizers at the onset, and said after the protest that he was proud of New Albany.
“This is a really important time for America. This was a great opportunity for New Albany to shine, and I think we did,” Gahan said.
“The fact is, we need black people. We need their brains, we need their courage and we need all of their compassion. I think it’s important for everybody to be there to support their cause, because it’s not just their cause, it’s our cause.”
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey also walked in the protest and addressed the crowd in front of the City-County Building.
“We stand next to you as a partner against racial injustice,” Bailey said, as he added brutality and racism wouldn’t be accepted in New Albany.
At the start of the protest, Bailey said the NAPD was there to show support for the cause and to ensure the procession and rally could be held safely. He said the department is also concerned about bad policing, and wants to be a strong ally in the fight against inequality.
Other public officials were present for the protest including State Rep. Ed Clere, of New Albany.
Ball said it was important to demonstrate that people could come together to peacefully protest injustice. The Movement will likely hold future protests and serve as a bridge between the community and the government to bring about change and to ensure the voices of all can be heard, he continued.
It’s critical to rally people against racism in big cities but also in smaller communities because inequalities exist everywhere, he said.
“You could have hidden racism, and hidden system of oppression, and if you don’t bring it to the attention of the community, things will never change,” Ball said.
Another rally was also held in front of the City-County Building after the majority of the protestors began making their way on Main Street back to the starting point at Vincennes Street.
Say Their Names: Chalk the Sidewalk, was held this morning in downtown New Albany. Residents used chalk to write the names of black people killed as a result of “oppression and racism” on the sidewalks.
Tiffany Tomes of New Albany was writing names off East Market Street with her mother at about 10 a.m.
“I feel like I have to do something to stand up against racism and policy brutality,” she said, as Tomes added it it’s important for black people in the community to know that they are supported.
“The only thing I have is my voice.”
