Providence Baptist Church is a new faith community in New Albany and is composed of a dozen families from the southern Indiana area. Over the past several years, all of these families have commuted from Southern Indiana to southwest Louisville to attend Landmark Baptist Church, where they are currently members.
A year ago, the pastors of Landmark (of which I am one), began conversations about starting a new church in southern Indiana where all of these Indiana families could gather together in their own community. I heard one pastor describe it as developing “a community church instead of a commuter church.”
By October of 2019, the pastors presented the idea of a new church to the congregation of Landmark (including the Indiana families), and announced that a congregational meeting and vote would occur Jan. 19, 2020 to decide whether we would move forward with starting a new church in the fall of 2020. There was overwhelming support for the new church, with the members of Landmark affirming (a) that the new church should be started primarily to offer local faith community and pastoral care for the members who live in southern Indiana, (b) to affirm that I would be sent as the lead pastor of the church, and finally (c) that Landmark would give a generous gift to the new church to help it begin with financial stability.
After the affirmative vote, my wife and I sold our home in Louisville, purchased a home in the Uptown Neighborhood of New Albany, and began the process of developing a community of faith here in southern Indiana. Within a couple of months we decided the name, Providence Baptist Church for two reasons, (1) It has historical roots to the region, having been the name of a community established by Epaphras Jones along the river between New Albany and Clarksville, (2) as Christians, we consider it is the Providence of God that has opened doors and created these opportunities for a new church community even during the midst of a global pandemic.
Over the past several months I have had the joy of meeting with a number of community and faith leaders to discuss what we are seeking to see accomplished in the area and have been encouraged every step of the way by the kindness and encouragement of those with which I have spoken.
Along the way, one of the faith leaders I was able to meet was Roger Van Fleet, pastor of State Street Baptist Church. Just recently, he and his church graciously voted to allow us to rent their facilities so that Providence Baptist Church can gather at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of State Street Baptist Church. It was with great excitement that we gathered for our inaugural service this past Sunday, Aug. 16.
Since moving here in the spring (which because of COVID restrictions we ended up not using a moving truck, but instead made 17 trips from south Louisville in a minivan), we have come to love the area and are excited about what the future holds for our friends and family at Providence Baptist Church and for our neighbors here in New Albany.
For more information contact Pastor Nathan Allen, 812-269-6389 or www.providencenewalbany.com
