CLARKSVILLE — Our Lady of Providence High School is pleased to announce that Steve Beyl, Class of 1999, will be its next principal effective July 1, 2022.
Beyl will return to his alma mater not only as a former student but as a former teacher and staff member. He will become the 10th principal of Providence upon the retirement of Mindy (Lankert) Ernstberger, Class of 1974.
Beyl taught social studies at Providence from January 2007 to May 2018, eventually serving as department chairperson. In 2014 upon earning his principal’s license from Indiana Wesleyan University, he became assistant principal/director of student leadership for the last four years of his time here. During that time, he oversaw the development and implementation of the school’s student leadership programs through the House Leadership System. Most recently, he has led Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in New Albany as principal since 2018.
Beyl earned his bachelor’s degree in communication (2004) and master’s in teaching (2007) from Bellarmine University. He is currently pursuing his certificate in Catholic school management from Villanova School of Business.
Beyl said he is grateful and eager for the opportunity to return to Providence and serve as principal.
“I can’t wait to begin cultivating strong relationships with our students, faculty, and families that will create an inviting and positive culture for all,” Beyl said. “Our team will work every day to earn the trust of our families in the formation of our students and to spread Blue Pride to future generations.”
President Victor Beeler, Class of 1994, said that Beyl’s experience at Providence as well as his personality will allow Beyl to make an impact from the start.
“Steve’s credentials and demeanor set him apart from the candidates in the search, and his previous time and experience at Providence will allow him to hit the ground running when he comes on board in July,” Beeler said. “As an alumnus of the school, he is deeply entrenched in the Providence community and understands its wants and desires as it relates to the mission of the school. I look forward to guiding Our Lady’s school with Steve as we begin the 71st academic year next fall.”
Beyl is married to Corinne (Alles) Beyl (Class of 1999), and they are members of St. Mary Church in New Albany along with their sons, Kramer, 13, and Truman, 8, who are both students at OLPH.
