FLOYD COUNTY — Public comment is now open for residents to share their input before the Indiana Department of Emergency Management approves or denies the closure plan for the main coal ash pond at Duke Energy's Gallagher Station.
The coal-fired site began operations in 1958 at the facility along the Ohio River about a mile from New Albany, later bringing three more online.
Two of those units closed in 2012, with plans to close the final operations in 2022. Earlier this year, Duke announced plans to close early, by June 1.
During a virtual public meeting Thursday with representatives of IDEM, Duke Energy and others, engineers laid out the plans for closure of the primary 10-acre coal ash pond at the site. IDEM previously approved closure plans for the five secondary ash ponds.
About 80% of coal ash generated is known as fly ash and has a fine texture, a Duke representative said. The remaining 20% is more sand-like. Although both can be reused in some cases, when it cannot and a buyer is not found, it is stored in coal ash basins.
"Both the EPA and the State of Indiana regulate coal ash as a solid waste," the Duke representative said. "Duke Energy is committed to closing ash basins like the ones at Gallagher Station in ways that put safety first, protect the environment, minimize community impact and manage costs for our customers."
Mike Thornbrue, senior civil engineer at ATC Group Services in Indianapolis, the engineering design consultant on the primary pond closure, said that the pond will be closed in place.
"The closure plan has been approved to isolate the primary pond from the surrounding environment," Thornbrue said. "This will be done by installing a vinyl composite system on top of the wall combined with a cutoff wall that is keyed into the bedrock around the perimeter of the pond that is designed to prevent groundwater flow from leaving the primary pond."
He said the process includes redirecting all of the flows that previously went into the basin — the removal of surface water started in 2016. There will be a low permeability cutoff wall installed around the entire pond limits "that isolates ash below the ground from the environment," he said.
A composite vinyl cap will cover the pond, and a network of reading devices and extraction walls will monitor and maintain the effectiveness of the wall.
The groundwater is to be monitored for the next 30 years to ensure its safety.
But a local environmental organization — the Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) — is concerned about the way Duke proposes to close the pond, in that it will seal the 3 million tons of coal ash in place, with the lower 20 feet sitting in groundwater.
"Groundwater at the Gallagher coal ash ponds is contaminated with arsenic, cobalt, lithium, molybdenum, radium, and boron, " according to provided notes from the Wednesday Hoosier Environmental Council meeting.
"Arsenic — a poisonous metal that causes cancer — has been measured at concentrations as much as 15 times the national drinking water standard. Molybdenum was measured at 47 times the groundwater standard. Arsenic that reaches the Ohio River can accumulate in the food chain, resulting in sport fish being unsafe for consumption, particularly by children, women of child-bearing age and pregnant women.
"HEC, the Ohio River Waterkeeper and other organizations are demanding that Duke clean up these polluting coal ash ponds by excavating the ash, recycling as much as possible, and moving the remainder to a lined, modern landfill out of the river’s floodplain."
