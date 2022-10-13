JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Clerk’s Office will have a public information forum Wednesday Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 300 Corporate Drive in Jeffersonville.
During the forum, the Clerk’s Office will highlight the new vote tabulation equipment recently purchased by the county, review the voter registration and absentee ballot process, and answer questions about how local elections are administered.
“This will be a great opportunity for the public to see and learn how our elections work in Clark County. We our proud of our professional, bipartisan, and open process and the improvements our office made to improve voting for the citizens of Clark County,” said Susan Popp, Clark County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
Clark County recently purchased new vote tabulation equipment. While the public will notice no difference in the voting process, the new equipment provides improved functionality and backups in case a recount is necessary or requested. One of the new voting tabulators, the ES&S M200, will be on hand for the public to view, along with a demonstration.
Popp and her staff will answer questions from the public during the session. We request that questions be emailed in advance to vote@clarkcountyvoters.com.
