JEFFERSONVILLE — Rolling hills encompass much of the area, but Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore believes that in the not too distant future those open fields could be filled with houses.
That's why he's dubbed the widening of Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike as a residential project. With subdivisions already burgeoning in the corridor, Moore said the growth isn't likely to slow down, which is why the roadway needs to be addressed.
“Due to major growth on this corridor, traffic has doubled over the last decade,” Moore said in a news release this week.
“We see this project as a huge opportunity to keep our infrastructure strong and improve quality of life for residents, drivers and future development.”
Though the city announced the pending project in October, Monday will bring the first opportunity for residents to weigh in on the proposed improvements. A virtual public hearing on Zoom will be at 6:30 p.m. The city will host the meeting in conjunction with the engineering firm Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz.
“We want to hear from the people that use this stretch of roadway,” Moore said. “We know construction will impact daily life, but we also know in the long run this project will be vital.”
Moore said during a news conference in October that more than 1,400 houses had been built in the area since 2012.
Construction isn't expected to start on the roadway until 2024, but details were released about what the upgrades will entail.
About 3.5 miles of the road, from Holmans Lane to Salem-Noble Road, will be impacted. The roadway will be widened and curb and gutter improvements will also be a part of the project.
Utica-Sellersburg Road from Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike to Ind. 62 will also be a part of the project.
The $17 million effort is expected to be footed through tax-increment financing, bringing it under the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission's domain.
Officials have described that stretch of Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike as dangerous and too narrow for the added traffic volume.
Design work is expected to occur this year, and right-of-way land acquisition could begin in 2022. According to the timeline previously announced, utility relocation would occur in 2023 with construction to start the following year and conclude in 2025.
Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting can receive a link by emailing Lee Anne Johnson at l.johnson@jtleng.com. Residents who would like to speak during the meeting are asked to indicate that in the email.
A public comment period will extend for two weeks after the meeting, concluding on April 26. Comments and questions can be sent to Josh Darby at j.darby@jtleng.com.
