INDIANA — Public health experts are expressing concerns about an Indiana Senate bill that would limit local health department’s abilities to issue emergency health orders.
The Indiana Public Health Association and Indiana State Association of County and City Health Officials presented a virtual conference Friday with a panel of health experts to voice their opposition to Senate Bill 5.
Senate Bill 5 has passed through the Indiana House and Senate and is heading to conference committee to work out differences between the Senate and House bills.
The bill was authored by Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown. Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville and Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, are among the co-sponsors.
The bill would allow health departments to issue an order less restrictive than a statewide public health order, but it provides that orders more restrictive than a state order would require approval by local elected officials, which would mean approval by either a county executive or approval by both a city legislative body or mayor.
The bill also calls for moving health order appeals from the court system to city and county boards.
Dr. Paul Halverson, founding dean of the IUPUI Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, noted his personal objections to the bill, saying the bill “would require new political infrastructure in jurisdictions."
He also worries it would involve officials making "political decisions on matters of public health.”
Susan Jo Thomas, outgoing president of the Indiana Public Health Association, expects the legislature to pass Senate Bill 5, and if passed by the General Assembly, she is urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto the bill.
“This is really dangerous, and now’s not the time we should be pitting public health officials and elected community officials against each other,” she said.
Dr. David Welsh, health officer for Ripley County in Indiana, worries that beyond the pandemic, the bill could have a negative impact on health departments’ ability to take immediate action on public health issues such as water, sewage and food safety.
He is concerned the legislation would allow an establishment to stay open as an appeal is ongoing, preventing immediate action in cases such as a public health concern at a restaurant.
“If something needs shut down, such as a restaurant not doing good, safe food service, it needs to be done right away,” Welsh said.
Halverson emphasized that the "entire state doesn’t suffer uniformly from disease outbreaks,” and he worries that the legislation would make it harder to enact local interventions customized to the specific issues facing a community.
“To essentially say from the very beginning that unless the entire state is in a severe situation then no one should be essentially ignores the science of public health, which says we need to match the intervention to the need,” he said.
Dr. Jeremy Adler, health officer for Tippecanoe County and representative of the Indiana State Association of County and City Health Officials, said the bill was written in “direct response” to actions taken by local health departments during the pandemic but said it would have a “far-reaching and profound impact” on other responsibilities of health departments.
He said if passed, the legislation would add “another cumbersome level” for local health officers to navigate.
“Without a doubt, it would negatively affect the ability of local health departments to protect communities,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.