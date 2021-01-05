A public hearing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. today at the Calumet Club in New Albany over the selection of a contractor for the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
Kokosing Construction was preliminarily chosen by the Indiana Finance Authority for the project, which is slated to start later this year. The public will be asked to provide input on the selection of the contractor during the public hearing.
The Calumet Club is located at 1614 E. Spring St.
Comments may be made in person verbally, by filling out a comment card at the meeting or by emailing info@shermanmintonrenewal.com by 3 p.m. today.
