FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council will hold a public hearing regarding the potential implementation of a judicial local income tax proposed by the council to address a budget shortfall in the county.
The hearing will be held at Pine View Government Center in New Albany at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Councilmember Dale Bagshaw said the council will present new information about the tax, review community feedback, answer questions and discuss potential other options for addressing the shortfall.
The judicial LIT tax would be used to fund up to half of the county’s judicial salaries. Senate Enrolled Act 417, passed in this year’s legislative session, states a county may place a LIT rate to cover staff expenses of the state judicial system in the county.
The council has proposed a .07% rate for the judicial LIT. Council President Denise Konkle previously estimated for a person making the median household income of $70,610 in Floyd County, the tax would cost them about $50 per year.
However, the lowering of the state income tax over the next four years as a result of House Bill 1002 will mean taxpayers will save around $70 next year, Council Vice President Brad Streigel said. This means people will see a net savings of $20 in taxes overall.
Bagshaw said while he doesn’t expect the community to be happy about a potential tax increase, services such as a judicial system are necessary and mandated by the state, and therefore must be paid for somehow. He doesn’t necessarily think county services should be cut.
“I think everybody on the council wants to do our due diligence and make sure that we’re utilizing all the funds we can utilize without imposing new taxes,” Bagshaw said. “The possibility is we may have to raise taxes, but we’re looking at other things we could possibly do.”
Striegel said passing the tax this year rather than delaying it another year would avoid having to tax an even higher amount later on when the council could be in a more dire situation.
“It’s more fiscally responsible to put ourselves in a better financial footing instead of continuing on and delaying the inevitable,” he said. “Right now it’s much more palatable for the taxpayer to take this adjustment.”
Implementing the tax would also help conserve the cash balance in the council’s general fund, he said, which would eventually run out if other funding – like the judicial tax – isn’t presented.
While the possibility of a second public hearing is on the table, the council has not yet confirmed whether it will hold one. Striegel said he is advocating for another hearing to give those who cannot attend Tuesday’s meeting the opportunity to give input on the tax and to allow the council to hear as much community feedback as possible.
“We are wanting the opportunity to explain to the public why there’s a need, what the need is and what the impact would be to the taxpayer,” he said. “And if this tax doesn’t go through, what are the consequences. It’s time to inform the public on our findings so they have the chance to weigh in and tell us what they think.”
