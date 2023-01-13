JEFFERSONVILLE – The American Commercial Barge Line on Friday announced a public meeting will be held to review initial findings and collect community feedback on the former Jeffboat property.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 at The Carriage House at Howard Steamboat Museum, located at 1101 E Market St, Jeffersonville. The format of the meeting will be an open house with two short introductory presentations occurring at 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.
“The former JeffBoat site is an important piece of property for ACBL. Our company’s history on this land extends beyond one hundred years. As we work to better understand the site’s redevelopment potential, we ask the community to attend the upcoming meeting to learn more about the site and share your unique perspectives” said Jonathan Dunn, Director of Corporate Communications.
During the meeting the OHM Advisors, the consultants who are leading the redevelopment study, will present an overview of the former Jeffboat property and be available to answer questions, discuss concerns, review project material, and solicit feedback. Members of the community and stakeholders are encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the property. This will be an initial meeting and a second meeting will follow to present findings and conceptual plans for additional community feedback.
