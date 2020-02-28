NEW ALBANY — Look around any city and you will find barriers that hold back certain groups.
These obstacles aren’t always immediately visible to the naked eye, like an actual wall might be, for instance. Sometimes one must look deeper to truly understand the invisible barriers in a community and the effects they have on those who live there.
In New Albany, some are now trying to get a handle on which problems are in need of the city’s attention in the coming years.
Public hearings began this week for residents to give their opinions on how New Albany’s Community Development Block Grant Program can be best utilized to improve the city.
“We want to find out what their thoughts are in terms of their housing, community development and social services — what we can do and what the city needs in terms of making it great and to sustain it,” Gwen Simmons said. “We’re identifying what they think the barriers are and what can be done to remove those barriers so that all residents have access to equal opportunity.”
Simmons is in town representing the Indianapolis-based group Engaging Solutions, which was hired by the city to conduct the survey. The group had a presence at this week’s New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting, as well as community meetings throughout Thursday at the Floyd County Library.
Over the next few weeks, Simmons and her team will compile findings from the public meetings and an online survey that can be found on the city’s website. Different versions of the survey are available for residents and community stakeholders and leaders.
From that data will come a draft plan for 2020-2024.
“The draft is going to be submitted to the city at the end of March,” Simmons said. “After that, it goes out for a 30-day public comment period.”
At Thursday morning’s gathering, New Albany residents Matt Fleenor and Preston Searcy shared their thoughts on how the city can beef up its support for the surrounding community.
A need both identified was the creation of a system of accountability, but not just for the government. Instead, Searcy said it’s important to ensure others, like landlords, are serving people in an appropriate, fair manner.
“I’m personally not a politically-minded person, so when I think of fair housing, I’m not thinking of major policies,” he said. “Typically, it’s making sure those involved are held accountable for what they’re promising to deliver.”
Fleenor said accountability shouldn’t be viewed as a negative thing to be used against people. It should be embraced by the community, he argues.
When people are held accountable, Fleenor said ideas are able to flourish, because there’s a more concerted effort pushing them forward. Communities see improvements in diversity and their offerings to a wider variety of neighborhoods.
“When you’re a governing body, you’ve made a pledge to also provide things for the people that live around you,” Fleenor said. “For some people, there are a lot of barriers that lead to not having a car or something. There’s some things you can do in the interim to provide services for people to get to and from places, to have an opportunity to then move into a place to have the resources to get a car. That’s better for the broad community.”
One thing Fleenor sees as an immediate issue is public transportation. The current services provided by TARC, he said, simply aren’t robust enough.
Several residents in the downtown area do not use a personal vehicle as their main means of transportation. Improving public transit systems isn’t just a matter of convenience, but of safety in some instances.
Fleenor pointed to the intersection of Spring and Vincennes streets as an example of how walking can be a risky way to get around town. The heavy traffic flow, he said, can often make certain roads seem like rivers that are treacherous to cross.
That issue is amplified since amenities like grocery stores and a selection of restaurants can be few and far between in some neighborhoods.
“These bigger roads are like self-made borders, so people stay in these neighborhoods,” Fleenor said. “These places that are easy to get to are not often the best places to get nourishment or healthy meals. Their nutrition impacts the way [people] make decisions, their health and their sleep. It has impacts all the way down.”
Searcy said that people with lower incomes are often the ones residing in these neighborhoods, because that’s where the most affordable housing exists. But there’s a reason the housing is cheaper.
“It’s affordable, but what is the actual cost when you don’t have access to anything?” he said. “What they often do have access to is drugs, alcohol, bad friends and broken families. Those are symptoms of an underlying issue. Those things just get worse and worse when there’s no sense of access to things that make for a normal, good life.”
Searcy and Fleenor both hope to see improvements for those struggling in New Albany, but they know it won’t be an overnight process.
The first step is encouraging people to bring new amenities into resource deserts.
“If there is encouragement for places to build a healthy grocery store and things like that within those boundaries and make incentives to do that, that is going to help the community,” Fleenor said. “Will people take advantage of it? Maybe, maybe not. But you could at least encourage it.”
