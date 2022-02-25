CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville will be hosting four public meetings in the coming months to gain community feedback on a heat management strategy for Summer 2022.
It's all part of the Town’s “Beat the Heat” initiative, a two-year, grant-funded program from Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute, and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The program is working to address the public health impacts of extreme summer heat. By attending any of these public meetings, Clarksville community members can learn more about Beat the Heat’s work and help guide the strategy as it is developed this spring. There will be two rounds of public meetings, with each round including an in-person meeting and a virtual meeting.
During the first round of meetings, attendees will be invited to share their ideas and questions about preparing for hot summer days and nights in Clarksville. There will also be a short presentation to share the results from Clarksville’s public survey, focus groups, and heat map. For the second round of meetings, Beat the Heat will present a draft version of the heat management strategy for attendees to review and provide feedback on.
In-person meetings will be hosted at 748 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway and will provide childcare and Spanish interpretation. Virtual meetings will be hosted on Zoom. To register for a virtual meeting, please visit Beat the Heat’s page on the Town of Clarksville website: https://www.townofclarksville.com/residents/beat-the-heat/.
Round 1 Public Meeting Schedule:
Thursday, March 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. (in-person)
Monday, March 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. (virtual)
Round 2 Public Meeting Schedule:
Thursday, April 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. (in-person)
Monday, April 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. (virtual)
For any questions about Beat the Heat or the upcoming public meetings, please reach out to Clarksville’s Heat Relief Coordinator, Bronte Murrell, at bmurrell@townofclarksville.com or (812) 283-1437.
